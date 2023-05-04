Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Laura A. Cillis
194,583,486
97.94
%
4,093,489
2.06
%
Steven Hofer
196,937,550
99.12
%
1,739,425
0.88
%
Randy Krotowski
196,921,551
99.12
%
1,755,424
0.88
%
Fiona Macfarlane
175,660,756
88.42
%
23,016,219
11.58
%
Noordin Nanji
193,273,025
97.28
%
5,403,950
2.72
%
Daniel Nocente
196,935,602
99.12
%
1,741,373
0.88
%
Peter Wijnbergen
196,917,069
99.11
%
1,759,906
0.89
%
John Williamson
163,066,218
82.08
%
35,610,757
17.92
%
The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 200,765,622, representing 63.38% of the Company’s outstanding shares.
As part of best governance practices, the Company’s Board of Directors has constituted its Board Committees as summarized below. All members of the Board Committees are 100% independent.
Audit
Environmental,
Management Resource
Nominating and
Laura A. Cillis
Randy Krotowski
Fiona Macfarlane
John Williamson
Randy Krotowski
Fiona Macfarlane
Peter Wijnbergen
Laura A. Cillis
Peter Wijnbergen
Noordin Nanji
John Williamson
Fiona Macfarlane
John Williamson
Noordin Nanji
The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.
