Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Election of Directors

·2 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces the following voting results in respect of the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held today:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Laura A. Cillis

194,583,486

97.94

%

4,093,489

2.06

%

Steven Hofer

196,937,550

99.12

%

1,739,425

0.88

%

Randy Krotowski

196,921,551

99.12

%

1,755,424

0.88

%

Fiona Macfarlane

175,660,756

88.42

%

23,016,219

11.58

%

Noordin Nanji

193,273,025

97.28

%

5,403,950

2.72

%

Daniel Nocente

196,935,602

99.12

%

1,741,373

0.88

%

Peter Wijnbergen

196,917,069

99.11

%

1,759,906

0.89

%

John Williamson

163,066,218

82.08

%

35,610,757

17.92

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 200,765,622, representing 63.38% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

As part of best governance practices, the Company’s Board of Directors has constituted its Board Committees as summarized below. All members of the Board Committees are 100% independent.

Audit
Committee

Environmental,
Health and Safety
Committee

Management Resource
and Compensation
Committee

Nominating and
Corporate Governance
Committee

Laura A. Cillis
(Chair)

Randy Krotowski
(Chair)

Fiona Macfarlane
(Chair)

John Williamson
(Chair)

Randy Krotowski

Fiona Macfarlane

Peter Wijnbergen

Laura A. Cillis

Peter Wijnbergen

Noordin Nanji

John Williamson

Fiona Macfarlane

 

John Williamson

 

Noordin Nanji

 

 

 

 

The Company has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.0 billion board feet from seven sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500