Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial and operating results will be released on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Western Forest Products Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Western Forest Products Inc.)

Western will host its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 analyst conference call on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results followed by a question and answer session with the analyst community.

To join the conference call, dial:

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-952-5114

From Toronto: 416-340-2217

Passcode: 3462048#

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053

From Toronto: 905-694-9451

Passcode: 1943458#

The instant replay will be available until March 20, 2022 at 8:59 p.m. PDT (11:59 p.m. EDT).

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.0 billion board feet from seven sawmills and four remanufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its private lands, long-term licenses, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

