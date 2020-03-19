Western Financial Group voluntarily adapts business model in response to COVID-19

HIGH RIVER, AB, March 19, 2020 /CNW/ - To support the health and wellbeing of our people and our customers, Western Financial Group has adapted our business to meet the needs of our customers while keeping everyone safe during this unsettling time.

We are actively monitoring the situation around COVID-19 and have implemented the necessary steps to ensure our offices and branches across Canada remain safe for our customers, our people, and our communities.

Decision to halt walk-in business at our retail locations across Canada

Western has made the decision to halt walk-in business at our retail locations across Canada, says Kenny Nicholls, President & CEO of Western Financial Group. "Taking this action now will protect our branch teams and customers, while reducing the likelihood of rolling closures across our network. Our goal is to continue to provide working spaces where our people can feel confident and comfortable."

"We are leveraging technology and our systems to meet the needs of our customers while ensuring that we are keeping our teams safe," Nicholls says. "Our support teams are working remotely and connecting over conference calls and emails ensuring that our frontline team members have the information, tools, and resources to meet the needs of our customers."

Our website's alert banner and branch door signs are providing customers with several service options. We are encouraging customers to:

Use our online forms to submit service requests and new business quotes

Call their local branch

Email their local branch





In addition to these measures to protect our customers and our branch teams, we have updated our employee policies to support the changes we are all facing together.

Expanding employee Sick Day allowance

"To support our people by taking a firm stance on wellness, Western has increased the number of sick days we offer all employees until further notice," Nicholls says. "Our people may take sick days for themselves or members of their household. Our goal is to ensure that our people feel like they have the support they need from Western to make the right choices for themselves and their families, as well as for our colleagues, customers, and community."

Western Financial Group is following the guidance of health organizations during this situation. This means serving our customers, in a manner resulting from the realities brought by COVID-19 and safety comes first. Protecting our teams, customers and communities comes by taking socially responsible steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

Please visit WesternFinancialGroup.ca for further updates.

