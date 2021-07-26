Western European Protective Footwear Market Report 2021-2025 - Eco-friendly and Recyclable Protective Footwear to Generate Traction
Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western European Protective Footwear Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Western European protective footwear market generated €1,737.0 million in revenue in 2020
Market demand was driven by stringent enforcement of regulatory norms and an increasing awareness of the ability of protective footwear to reduce on-the-job injuries.
Among the 3 product segments, safety footwear accounted for 52% of revenue share in 2020. This segment will experience growth in revenue share during the forecast period 2021-2025, which will be driven by greater adoption in the construction, manufacturing, transport, and hospitality industries.
In 2020, manufacturing, construction, and transportation accounted for 28.6%, 18.2%, and 10.6% of the revenue share, respectively. Demand for safety footwear in the oil and gas sector witnessed a decline. The major growth restraints were the temporary closure of oil fields during the peak months of COVID-19, reduced demand, and the drop in crude oil prices.
Germany accounted for 29.6% of revenue in the Western European protective footwear market in 2020. The country is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2020-2025. Post-pandemic growth will be driven by increased adoption of protective footwear in small- and mid-sized businesses.
Adoption of protective footwear with anti-slip and electrostatic discharge (ESD) properties will increase during the forecast period. The high incidence of injuries caused by slips and trips and electric shocks is boosting the demand for protective footwear with such properties.
Sustainable, circular economy-based protective footwear is a major industry trend. Protective footwear companies and material and technology providers are forming partnerships to offer eco-friendly products. The market is set to experience growing popularity of green, natural, and recyclable materials in the near term.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Protective Footwear Market
2. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market
Key Findings
Protective Footwear Market Scope of Analysis
Protective Footwear Market Segmentation
Key Growth Metrics for Protective Footwear Market
Distribution Channels for Protective Footwear Market
Growth Drivers for the Protective Footwear Market
Growth Restraints for the Protective Footwear Market
Key Competitors for Protective Footwear Market
Protective Footwear Market - Products Overview
Industry Trend - Circular Economy* in the Protective Footwear Market
Sustainable Footwear Practice - Case Studies
Product Trends - Protective Footwear Market
Technology Trends - Protective Footwear Market
Material Trends - Protective Footwear Market
Regulatory Compliance Overview - Protective Footwear Market
Forecast Assumptions - Protective Footwear Market
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Protective Footwear Market
Pricing Analysis, Protective Footwear Market
Pricing Range by Country, Protective Footwear Market
Pricing Forecast Analysis - Protective Footwear Market
Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market
Percent Revenue by Product and Region, Protective Footwear Market
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Protective Footwear Market
Revenue Forecast by Country, Protective Footwear Market
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry, Protective Footwear Market
Percent Revenue by End-user Industry and Region, Protective Footwear Market
Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country - Protective Footwear Market
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry - Protective Footwear Market
Competitive Environment - Protective Footwear Market
Revenue Share, Protective Footwear Market
Revenue Share Analysis - Protective Footwear Market
Competitive Factors Assessment - Protective Footwear Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Safety Shoes
Key Growth Metrics for Safety Shoes
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Safety Shoes
Pricing Forecast Analysis - Safety Shoes
Revenue Forecast by Country - Safety Shoes
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Safety Shoes
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Safety Shoes
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Safety Shoes
Competitive Environment - Safety Shoes
Competitive Analysis - Safety Shoes
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Safety Boots
Key Growth Metrics for Safety Boots
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Safety Boots
Pricing Forecast Analysis, Safety Boots
Revenue Forecast by Country, Safety Boots
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Safety Boots
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Safety Boots
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry - Safety Boots
Competitive Environment - Safety Boots
Competitive Analysis - Safety Boots
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Wellingtons
Key Growth Metrics for Wellingtons
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Wellingtons
Pricing Forecast Analysis, Wellingtons
Revenue Forecast by Country, Wellingtons
Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Wellingtons
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry, Wellingtons
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry - Wellingtons
Competitive Environment - Wellingtons
Competitive Analysis - Wellingtons
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
Market Overview, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry, Protective Footwear Market, Germany
Revenue Forecast Analysis - Protective Footwear Market, Germany
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, France
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Italy
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, United Kingdom & Ireland
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Scandinavia
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Benelux
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Iberia
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Alpine
13. Growth Opportunity Universe, Protective Footwear Market
Growth Opportunity 1 - Product Differentiation to Create Advantage in the Competitive Market, 2021
Growth Opportunity 2 - Innovative Sales and Distribution Model to Keep Revenue Afloat, 2021
Growth Opportunity 3 - Eco-friendly and Recyclable Protective Footwear to Generate Traction, 2021
14. Appendix
