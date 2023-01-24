Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Announces 17% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

WESTFIELD, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “WNEB”) (NasdaqGS: WNEB), the holding company for Westfield Bank (the “Bank”), announced today the unaudited results of operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $9.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $9.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $25.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.7 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share on its common stock, representing an increase of $0.01 per share, or 17%, as compared to the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on or about February 22, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 8, 2023.

James Hagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to report that the Company delivered record earnings for the fourth quarter along with concrete earnings for 2022, with an increasing net interest margin, strong revenue and a lower efficiency ratio derived from solid loan growth across all loan segments. As a Company, we have continued to focus on expanding and attracting new loan and core deposit relationships in our existing and expanded markets, which resulted in loan growth coming in ahead of internal targets on a quarterly and annual basis. As a result of these continuing efforts, for the year-ended December 31, 2022, average non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 28.6% of total average deposits. With our strong balance sheet, combined with rising interest rates, and with the deployment of excess liquidity to fund our loan growth, we are pleased to report a higher net interest margin of 3.44% for the fourth quarter 2022 as compared to September 30, 2022. As the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) comes to an end, the Company generated year-over-year net interest income growth of 8.3%, overcoming a $6.0 million, or 89.2%, decrease in PPP interest and fee income, by increasing total loans, excluding PPP loans, by $149.7 million, or 8.1%, from December 31, 2021.”

Hagan concluded, “We continue to see opportunities to add to our earnings and remain committed to continued growth while managing the risks associated with inflationary pressures and potential disruption in financial markets. We will continue to remain focused on increasing efficiencies, maintaining our strong asset quality, prudently growing our loan portfolio and managing funding costs in a competitive environment.

This was a remarkable year for our Company as we once again continued to achieve solid annual earnings, net interest income expansion and increasing loan growth. We could not be more proud of our team who executed and delivered to achieve these excellent 2022 results. We remain optimistic about the Company’s future as we enter 2023.”

Key Highlights:

Loans and Deposits. At December 31, 2022, total loans of $2.0 billion increased $126.7 million, or 6.8%, from December 31, 2021. During the same period, excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $149.7 million, or 8.1%, from $1.9 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total loans was due to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $89.4 million, or 9.1%, an increase in commercial and industrial loans of $16.2 million, or 8.1%, and an increase in residential real estate loans, including home equity loans, of $43.0 million, or 6.6%.

At December 31, 2022, total deposits were $2.2 billion, a decrease of $27.5 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2021. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, decreased $37.1 million, or 2.0%, from $1.9 billion, or 82.2% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021, to $1.8 billion, or 81.5% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. The loan to deposit ratio increased from 82.6% at December 31, 2021 to 89.3% at December 31, 2022.

Allowance for Loan Losses and Credit Quality. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans and as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 1.00% and 350.0%, respectively. At December 31, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $5.7 million, or 0.29% of total loans, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. Total delinquency increased $2.3 million, or 108.8%, from $2.1 million, or 0.11% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 to $4.5 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Margin. The net interest margin was 3.44% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 3.08% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 3.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.10% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 3.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Repurchases. On October 13, 2022, the Company announced the completion of its previously authorized stock repurchase plan (the “2021 Plan”) pursuant to which the Company was authorized to repurchase up to 2.4 million shares, or 10% of its outstanding common stock, as of the date the 2021 Plan was adopted. On July 26, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase plan (the “2022 Plan”), pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to 1.1 million shares, which is approximately 5.0% of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of the date the 2022 Plan was adopted. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 78,826 shares of common stock under the 2022 Plan and during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 720,975 shares of common stock under both the 2021 and 2022 Plans. As of December 31, 2022, there were 1,056,344 shares of common stock available for repurchase under the 2022 Plan.

The shares of common stock repurchased under the 2022 Plan will be purchased from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, depending upon market conditions. There is no guarantee as to the exact number, or value, of shares that will be repurchased by the Company, and the Company may discontinue repurchases at any time that management determines additional repurchases are not warranted. The timing and amount of additional share repurchases under the 2022 Plan will depend on a number of factors, including the Company’s stock price performance, ongoing capital planning considerations, general market conditions, and applicable legal requirements.

Capital Management. The Company’s book value per share was $10.27 at December 31, 2022 compared to $9.87 at December 31, 2021, while tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $0.40, or 4.3%, from $9.21 at December 31, 2021 to $9.61 at December 31, 2022. Reflected in the book value and tangible book value changes during the year ended December 31, 2022 are the Federal Reserve’s 425 basis points interest rate increases, which resulted in significant changes in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities. Such unrealized gains and losses are generally due to changes in interest rates and represent the difference, net of applicable income tax effect, between the estimated fair value and amortized cost of investment securities classified as available-for-sale. The Company had no other-than-temporary impairment charges in its investment portfolio in 2022 or 2021. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure. See below for the related tangible book value calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Pension Plan. On October 31, 2022, the Board of Director’s previously approved termination of the Westfield Bank Defined Benefit Pension Plan (“DB Plan”) became effective, subject to regulatory approvals. Once the Company has received regulatory approval to terminate the DB Plan, which is expected in the first quarter of 2023, the Company will make an additional cash contribution during the second quarter of 2023, if necessary, in order to fully fund the DB Plan on a plan termination basis, followed by the purchase of annuity contracts to transfer its remaining liabilities under the DB Plan, for those participants who do not opt for a one-time lump sum payment. The actual amount of this cash contribution, if any, will depend upon the nature and timing of participant settlements, as well as prevailing market conditions. At December 31, 2022, the Company reversed $7.3 million in net unrealized losses recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income attributed to both the DB plan curtailment resulting from the termination of the DB Plan as well as changes in discount rates. In addition, the Company recorded a gain on curtailment of $2.8 million through non-interest income. The improvement in book value and tangible book value for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were primarily related to the termination of the DB Plan.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022.

The Company reported net income of $9.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Net interest income increased $566,000, or 2.8%, non-interest income increased $3.1 million, or 118.3%, and non-interest expense decreased $340,000, or 2.4%, while the provision for loan losses decreased $525,000, or 77.8%, during the same period. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.40% and 16.67%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 0.93% and 10.90%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

On a sequential quarter basis, net interest income increased $566,000, or 2.8%, to $20.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $20.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $1.8 million, or 8.4%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.3 million, or 86.3%. During the three months ended December 31, 2022 and the three months ended September 30, 2022, interest and dividend income included PPP interest and fee income (“PPP income”) of $18,000 and $19,000, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2022 and the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recognized prepayment penalties of $134,000 and $99,000, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company also recorded $87,000 in positive purchase accounting adjustments, compared to $16,000 in negative purchase accounting adjustments during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The net interest margin was 3.44% for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 3.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.37% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 3.90% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.59% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The average loan yield was 4.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.93% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, average interest-earning assets increased $143,000 to $2.4 billion, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $21.3 million, or 1.1%, partially offset by a decrease in short-term investments of $6.3 million, or 45.3%, and a decrease in average securities of $15.5 million, or 3.8%.

The average cost of total funds, including non-interest bearing accounts and borrowings, increased 22 basis points from 0.25% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 to 0.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The average cost of core deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, increased 15 basis point to 0.34% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from 0.19% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The average cost of time deposits increased 35 basis points from 0.30% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 to 0.65% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The rising interest rate environment has affected costs for both money market accounts and time deposits.

The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, increased 17 basis points from 4.12% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 to 4.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $5.0 million, or 0.8%, from $658.9 million, or 29.0% of total average deposits, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, to $663.8 million, or 29.4% of total average deposits, for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the provision for loan losses decreased $525,000, or 77.8%, from the three months ended September 30, 2022. Management continues to assess the exposure of the Company’s loan portfolio to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic trends and their potential effect on asset quality. The adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss allowance methodology became effective for the Company on January 1, 2023. Management will continue to closely monitor portfolio conditions and re-evaluate the adequacy of the allowance.

The Company recorded net charge-offs of $426,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $27,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $5.7 million, or 0.29% of total loans, and total delinquency as a percentage of total loans was 0.22%.         

Non-Interest Income

On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income increased $3.1 million, or 118.3%, to $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Service charges and fees increased $106,000, or 4.8%, from the three months ended September 30, 2022 to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Income from bank-owned life insurance increased $37,000, or 9.5%, from the three months ended September 30, 2022 to $428,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

The termination of the DB Plan became effective October 31, 2022, subject to regulatory approvals, with final settlement occurring in the second quarter of 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a curtailment gain related to the DB Plan termination of $2.8 million through non-interest income. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported unrealized gains on marketable equity securities of $19,000, compared to unrealized losses of $235,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company also reported a gain of $70,000 on non-marketable equity investments, compared to a gain of $211,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2022. Gains and losses from the investment portfolio vary from quarter to quarter based on market conditions, as well as the related yield curve and valuation changes.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense decreased $340,000, or 2.4%, to $14.0 million from the three months ended September 30, 2022. Salaries and employee benefits increased $172,000, or 2.1%, to $8.2 million, primarily related to higher incentive compensation accruals, data processing expense increased $17,000, or 2.4%, and furniture and equipment expense increased $14,000, or 3.0%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in advertising expense of $241,000, or 57.5%, a decrease in professional fees of $186,000, or 23.2%, a decrease in FDIC insurance expense of $18,000, or 6.6%, a decrease in occupancy expense of $8,000, or 0.7%, and a decrease in other non-interest expense of $90,000, or 3.7%. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 52.8%, compared to 62.7% for September 30, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 59.3%, compared to 62.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. See below for the related ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $3.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 26.9%, compared to $1.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 23.7%, for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Net Income for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021.

The Company reported net income of $9.0 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $6.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.40% and 16.67%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to 0.97% and 11.22%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $2.3 million, or 12.2%, to $20.9 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $18.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $3.7 million, or 18.4%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $1.4 million, or 103.2%. Interest expense on deposits increased $1.1 million, or 102.2%, and interest expense on borrowings increased $272,000. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 includes PPP income of $18,000, compared to $973,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2021. During the same period, excluding PPP income, net interest income increased $3.2 million, or 18.3%. During the three months ended December 31, 2022 and the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recognized prepayment penalties of $134,000 and $21,000, respectively. In addition, interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 includes $87,000 in positive purchase accounting adjustments, compared to $31,000 in negative accounting adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The net interest margin was 3.44% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.08%, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.10% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the net interest margin was due to an increase in average loans outstanding of $144.7 million, or 7.8%, a decrease in average securities of $13.3 million, or 3.3%, and a decrease in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $124.1 million, or 94.2%, from the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022.

The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 60 basis points from 3.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 3.90% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the average cost of funds, including non-interest-bearing demand accounts and borrowings, increased 24 basis points, from 0.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 0.47% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The average cost of core deposits, which include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, increased 19 basis points, from 0.15% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 0.34% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The average cost of time deposits increased 26 basis points from 0.39% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 0.65% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The average cost of borrowings, including subordinated debt, decreased 15 basis points from 4.44% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to 4.29% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $9.5 million, or 1.4%, to $663.8 million, or 29.4% of total average deposits, from $654.3 million, or 29.0% of total average deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

During the three months ended December 31, 2022, average interest-earning assets increased $7.3 million, or 0.3%, to $2.4 billion compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $144.7 million, or 7.8%, offset by a decrease in average short-term investments, consisting of cash and cash equivalents, of $124.1 million, or 94.2%, and a decrease in average securities of $13.3 million, or 3.3%. Excluding average PPP loans, average interest-earning assets increased $48.8 million, or 2.1%, and average loans increased $183.9 million, or 10.2%, from the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $150,000 for three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to a provision for loan losses of $300,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in the provision for loan losses was primarily due to a reduction of qualitative adjustment factors that had previously been increased in the allowance for credit losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty in the economic environment. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $426,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $350,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Management continues to assess the exposure of the Company’s loan portfolio to the COVID-19 pandemic related factors, economic trends and their potential effect on asset quality.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $1.8 million, or 46.6%, to $5.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, from $3.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, non-interest income included the recognition of $555,000 in bank-owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefits. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, service charges and fees on deposits increased $59,000, or 2.6%, and income from BOLI decreased $58,000, or 11.9%, from $486,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to $428,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. During the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported $289,000 in mortgage banking income from the sale of fixed rate residential real estate loans. The Company did not sell any loans to the secondary market during the three months ended December 31, 2022.

On October 31, 2022, the termination of the DB Plan became effective, subject to regulatory approvals, with final settlement occurring in the second quarter of 2023. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a curtailment gain related to the DB Plan termination of $2.8 million through non-interest income. Excluding the DB Plan termination curtailment gain and BOLI death benefits, non-interest income decreased $455,000, or 13.8%. During the three months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported a gain on non-marketable equity investments of $70,000, compared to a gain of $352,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company reported an unrealized gain on marketable equity securities of $19,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to an unrealized loss on marketable equity securities of $96,000 during the three months ended December 31, 2021. Gains and losses from the investment portfolio vary from quarter to quarter based on market conditions, as well as the related yield curve and valuation changes.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense increased $80,000, or 0.6%, to $14.0 million, from $13.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense was due to an increase in salaries and benefits expense of $4,000, an increase in professional fees of $140,000, or 29.4%, an increase in occupancy expense of $74,000, or 6.5%, and an increase in FDIC insurance expense of $53,000, or 26.2%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in advertising expense of $84,000, or 32.1%, a decrease in furniture and equipment expense of $69,000, or 12.6%, a decrease in data processing expense of $2,000, or 0.3%, and a decrease in other non-interest expense of $36,000, or 1.5%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 52.8%, compared to 62.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 59.3%, compared to 64.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2021. See below for the related efficiency ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $3.3 million, representing an effective tax rate of 26.9%, compared to $2.0 million, representing an effective tax rate of 24.3%, for three months ended December 31, 2021.

Net Income for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $25.9 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, compared to $23.7 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.02% and 11.85% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to 0.96% and 10.64% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding PPP income and the gain on defined benefit curtailment as a result of the termination of the DB Plan, income before provision and taxes increased $7.8 million, or 32.5%, from $24.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to $31.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net interest income increased $6.0 million, or 8.3%, to $79.2 million, compared to $73.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in interest and dividend income of $6.1 million, or 7.6%, partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $24,000, or 0.4%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company generated net interest income growth of 8.3%, overcoming a $6.0 million, or 89.2%, decrease in PPP income as the PPP program comes to a close. Excluding PPP income of $728,000 and $6.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, respectively, net interest income increased $12.1 million, or 18.2% for the same period.

The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was 3.31%, compared to 3.14% during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.33% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.16% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Excluding the PPP income, the net interest margin increased 29 basis points from 2.99% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to 3.28% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 15 basis point from 3.43% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to 3.58% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the average cost of funds, including non-interest-bearing demand accounts and borrowings, decreased one basis point from 0.30% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to 0.29% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the average cost of core deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, increased three basis points from 0.17% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to 0.20% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The average cost of time deposits decreased 12 basis points from 0.53% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to 0.41% during the same period in 2022. The average cost of borrowings, which include FHLB advances and subordinated debt, increased 122 basis points from 3.04% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to 4.26% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, due to the issuance of $20.0 million in subordinated debt in April 2021.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, average demand deposits, an interest-free source of funds, increased $39.0 million, or 6.4%, from $609.0 million, or 28.0% of total average deposits, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, to $648.0 million, or 28.6% of total average deposits, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, average interest-earning assets increased $67.1 million, or 2.9%, to $2.4 billion. The increase in average interest-earning assets was due to an increase in average loans of $65.6 million, or 3.5%, as well as an increase in average securities of $87.7 million, or 27.4%, partially offset by a decrease of $86.2 million, or 77.0%, in short-term investments, which consists of cash and cash equivalents. Excluding average PPP loans, average loans increased $170.5 million, or 9.6%, and average interest-earnings assets increased $172.0 million, or 7.7%.

Provision for Loan Losses

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the provision for loan losses was $700,000, compared to a credit for loan losses of $925,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $556,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net charge-offs of $445,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income increased $768,000, or 6.1%, from $12.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to $13.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, non-interest income included the recognition of $555,000 in BOLI death benefits. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, service charges and fees increased $712,000, or 8.5%, and mortgage banking income decreased $1.4 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. In 2021, the Company sold $59.7 million in fixed rate residential real estate loans to the secondary market, compared to $277,000 in sales during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Other income from loan-level swap fees on commercial loans decreased $33,000, or 56.9%, and income from BOLI decreased $187,000, or 9.8%.

On October 31, 2022, the termination of the DB Plan became effective, subject to regulatory approvals, with final settlement occurring in the second quarter of 2023. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded a curtailment gain related to the DB Plan termination of $2.8 million through non-interest income. Excluding the defined benefit curtailment gain as a result of the termination of the DB Plan and BOLI death benefits, non-interest income decreased $1.5 million, or 12.5%. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported unrealized losses on marketable equity securities of $717,000, compared to unrealized losses of $168,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company also reported realized losses on the sale of securities of $4,000, compared to realized losses on the sale of securities of $72,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the Company reported a gain of $422,000 on non-marketable equity investments during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $898,000 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Gains and losses from the investment portfolio vary from quarter to quarter based on market conditions, as well as the related yield curve and valuation changes. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company also recognized a loss on interest rate swap termination of $402,000 representing the unamortized portion of a $3.4 million loss associated with the previous termination of a $32.5 million interest rate swap on March 16, 2016.

Non-Interest Expense

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest expense increased $2.3 million, or 4.2%, to $57.2 million, compared to $54.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $511,000, or 1.6%, due to normal annual salary increases as well as higher incentive compensation costs. Other non-interest expense increased $878,000, or 10.2%, professional fees increased $531,000, or 24.3%, which is comprised of legal fees, audit and compliance fees, as well as other professional fees. Occupancy expense increased $328,000, or 7.0%, advertising expense increased $116,000, or 9.0%, and FDIC insurance expense increased $50,000, or 5.0%. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in furniture and equipment expense of $58,000, or 2.8%, and a decrease in data processing expense of $18,000, or 0.6%. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company prepaid $32.5 million of FHLB borrowings resulting in a loss of $45,000. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the efficiency ratio was 61.8%, compared to 64.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the adjusted efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 63.6%, compared to 64.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. See below for the related efficiency ratio calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $8.7 million, representing an effective tax rate of 25.2%, compared to $8.0 million, representing an effective tax rate of 25.3%, for twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2022, total assets were $2.6 billion, an increase of $14.7 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2021. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents decreased $73.1 million, or 70.7%, to $30.3 million, investment securities decreased $45.1 million, or 10.5%, to $383.4 million and total loans increased $126.7 million, or 6.8%, to $2.0 billion.

Investments

At December 31, 2022, the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio decreased $47.4 million, or 24.4%, from $194.4 million at December 31, 2021 to $147.0 million at December 31, 2022. The held-to-maturity securities portfolio, recorded at amortized cost, increased $7.9 million, or 3.6%, from $222.3 million at December 31, 2021 to $230.2 million at December 31, 2022. The marketable equity securities portfolio decreased $5.7 million, or 47.6%, from $11.9 million at December 31, 2021 to $6.2 million at December 31, 2022. The decreases were due to principal pay downs and redemptions, as well as an increase in unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale. The primary objective of the investment portfolio is to provide liquidity and maximize income while preserving the safety of principal.

Total Loans

At December 31, 2022, total loans were $2.0 billion, an increase of $126.7 million, or 6.8%, from December 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $149.7 million, or 8.1%, driven by an increase in commercial real estate loans of $89.4 million, or 9.1%, an increase in total commercial and industrial loans of $16.2 million, or 8.1%, an increase in residential real estate loans, which include home equity loans, of $43.0 million, or 6.6%, and a decrease in PPP loans of $23.1 million, or 91.0%, from December 31, 2021.

The following table is a summary of our outstanding loan balances for the periods indicated:

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

Commercial real estate loans

$

1,069,323

 

 

$

979,969

 

 

 

 

 

Residential real estate loans:

 

 

 

Residential

 

589,503

 

 

 

552,332

 

Home equity

 

105,557

 

 

 

99,759

 

Total residential real estate loans

 

695,060

 

 

 

652,091

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial loans:

 

 

 

PPP loans

 

2,274

 

 

 

25,329

 

Commercial and industrial loans

 

217,574

 

 

 

201,340

 

Total commercial and industrial loans

 

219,848

 

 

 

226,669

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer loans

 

5,045

 

 

 

4,250

 

Total gross loans

 

1,989,276

 

 

 

1,862,979

 

Unamortized PPP loan fees

 

(109

)

 

 

(781

)

Unamortized premiums and net deferred loans fees and costs

 

2,233

 

 

 

2,518

 

Total loans

$

1,991,400

 

 

$

1,864,716

 

 

 

 

 


Credit Quality

Management continues to remain attentive to any signs of deterioration in borrowers’ financial conditions and is proactive in taking the appropriate steps to mitigate risk. At December 31, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $5.7 million, or 0.29% of total loans, compared to $5.0 million, or 0.27% of total loans, at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, there were no loans 90 or more days past due and still accruing interest. Nonperforming assets to total assets, was 0.22% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.20% at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.00% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.06% at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 350.0%, compared to 398.6%, at December 31, 2021.

Deposits

At December 31, 2022, total deposits were $2.2 billion, a decrease of $27.5 million, or 1.2%, from December 31, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in core deposits of $37.1 million, or 2.0%. Core deposits, which the Company defines as all deposits except time deposits, decreased from $1.9 billion, or 82.2% of total deposits, at December 31, 2021, to $1.8 billion, or 81.5% of total deposits, at December 31, 2022. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased $4.2 million, or 0.7%, to $645.5 million, interest-bearing checking accounts increased $3.0 million, or 2.1%, to $148.7 million, savings accounts increased $4.8 million, or 2.2%, to $222.4 million, and money market accounts decreased $49.3 million, or 5.8%, to $801.1 million. Time deposits increased $9.7 million, or 2.4%, from $402.0 million at December 31, 2021 to $411.7 million at December 31, 2022.

Borrowings and Subordinated Debt

At December 31, 2022, total borrowings increased $39.9 million, or 178.9%, from $22.3 million at December 31, 2021, to $62.2 million. Short-term borrowings and long-term debt increased $39.9 million to $42.5 million and subordinated debt outstanding totaled $19.7 million at December 31, 2022 and $19.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Capital

At December 31, 2022, shareholders’ equity was $228.1 million, or 8.9% of total assets, compared to $223.7 million, or 8.8% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity reflects net income of $25.9 million, partially offset by $6.4 million for the repurchase of the Company’s common stock, the payment of regular cash dividends of $5.3 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $12.7 million. Total shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 were 22,216,789.

Capital Management

The Company’s book value per share was $10.27 at December 31, 2022 compared to $9.87 at December 31, 2021, while tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased $0.40, or 4.3%, from $9.21 at December 31, 2021 to $9.61 at December 31, 2022. Reflected in the book value and tangible book value changes during the year ended December 31, 2022 are the Federal Reserve’s 425 basis points interest rate increases, which resulted in significant changes in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities. Such unrealized gains and losses are generally due to changes in interest rates and represent the difference, net of applicable income tax effect, between the estimated fair value and amortized cost of investment securities classified as available-for-sale. The Company had no other-than-temporary impairment charges in its investment portfolio in 2022 or 2021. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure. See below for the related tangible book value calculation and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements and internal target minimal levels. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s Tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 capital, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.3%, 12.2%, and 14.2%, respectively, and the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 capital, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.5%, 12.5%, and 13.5%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 6.50%, and 10.00%, respectively.

Dividends

Although the Company has historically paid quarterly dividends on its common stock and currently intends to continue to pay such dividends, the Company’s ability to pay such dividends depends on a number of factors, including restrictions under federal laws and regulations on the Company’s ability to pay dividends, and as a result, there can be no assurance that dividends will continue to be paid in the future.

About Western New England Bancorp, Inc.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. To learn more, visit our website at www.westfieldbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance, business, measures being taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the COVID-19 impact on the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “planned,” “estimated,” and “potential.”  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to our financial condition, results of operations and business that are subject to various factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates.  These factors include, but are not limited to:

  • the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the local, national and global impact of COVID-19;

  • the emergence of new COVID-19 variants and the response thereto;

  • changes in the interest rate environment that reduce margins;

  • the effect on our operations of governmental legislation and regulation, including changes in accounting regulation or standards, the nature and timing of the adoption and effectiveness of new requirements under the Dodd-Frank Act Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, Basel guidelines, capital requirements and other applicable laws and regulations;

  • the highly competitive industry and market area in which we operate;

  • general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality;

  • changes in business conditions and inflation;

  • changes in credit market conditions;

  • the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions;

  • changes in the securities markets which affect investment management revenues;

  • increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance premiums and assessments;

  • changes in technology used in the banking business;

  • the soundness of other financial services institutions which may adversely affect our credit risk;

  • certain of our intangible assets may become impaired in the future;

  • our controls and procedures may fail or be circumvented;

  • new lines of business or new products and services, which may subject us to additional risks;

  • changes in key management personnel which may adversely impact our operations;

  • severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism and other external events which could significantly impact our business; and

  • other factors detailed from time to time in our SEC filings.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.


WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Net Income and Other Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

21,274

 

$

19,543

 

$

18,500

 

$

17,947

 

$

18,089

 

$

77,264

 

$

74,200

 

Securities

 

2,174

 

 

2,104

 

 

2,068

 

 

1,950

 

 

1,763

 

 

8,296

 

 

5,394

 

Other investments

 

75

 

 

47

 

 

30

 

 

25

 

 

25

 

 

177

 

 

116

 

Short-term investments

 

62

 

 

60

 

 

48

 

 

21

 

 

49

 

 

191

 

 

139

 

Total interest and dividend income

 

23,585

 

 

21,754

 

 

20,646

 

 

19,943

 

 

19,926

 

 

85,928

 

 

79,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

2,206

 

 

1,164

 

 

990

 

 

992

 

 

1,091

 

 

5,352

 

 

5,508

 

Short-term borrowings

 

272

 

 

48

 

 

10

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

330

 

 

-

 

Long-term debt

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

458

 

Subordinated debt

 

253

 

 

254

 

 

254

 

 

253

 

 

253

 

 

1,014

 

 

706

 

Total interest expense

 

2,731

 

 

1,466

 

 

1,254

 

 

1,245

 

 

1,344

 

 

6,696

 

 

6,672

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest and dividend income

 

20,854

 

 

20,288

 

 

19,392

 

 

18,698

 

 

18,582

 

 

79,232

 

 

73,177

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR LOAN LOSSES

 

150

 

 

675

 

 

300

 

 

(425

)

 

300

 

 

700

 

 

(925

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest and dividend income after provision (credit) for loan losses

 

20,704

 

 

19,613

 

 

19,092

 

 

19,123

 

 

18,282

 

 

78,532

 

 

74,102

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-INTEREST INCOME:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges and fees

 

2,329

 

 

2,223

 

 

2,346

 

 

2,174

 

 

2,270

 

 

9,072

 

 

8,360

 

Income from bank-owned life insurance

 

428

 

 

391

 

 

458

 

 

448

 

 

486

 

 

1,725

 

 

1,912

 

Bank-owned life insurance death benefits

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

555

 

 

-

 

 

555

 

Loss on sales of securities, net

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(4

)

 

-

 

 

(4

)

 

(72

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity securities

 

19

 

 

(235

)

 

(225

)

 

(276

)

 

(96

)

 

(717

)

 

(168

)

Gain on sale of mortgages

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2

 

 

289

 

 

2

 

 

1,423

 

Gain on non-marketable equity investments

 

70

 

 

211

 

 

141

 

 

-

 

 

352

 

 

422

 

 

898

 

Loss on interest rate swap terminations

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(402

)

Gain on defined benefit plan curtailment

 

2,807

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,807

 

 

-

 

Other income

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

21

 

 

4

 

 

-

 

 

25

 

 

58

 

Total non-interest income

 

5,653

 

 

2,590

 

 

2,741

 

 

2,348

 

 

3,856

 

 

13,332

 

 

12,564

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employees benefits

 

8,197

 

 

8,025

 

 

8,236

 

 

8,239

 

 

8,193

 

 

32,697

 

 

32,186

 

Occupancy

 

1,218

 

 

1,226

 

 

1,177

 

 

1,363

 

 

1,144

 

 

4,984

 

 

4,656

 

Furniture and equipment

 

479

 

 

465

 

 

539

 

 

543

 

 

548

 

 

2,026

 

 

2,084

 

Data processing

 

724

 

 

707

 

 

731

 

 

723

 

 

726

 

 

2,885

 

 

2,903

 

Professional fees

 

617

 

 

803

 

 

719

 

 

577

 

 

477

 

 

2,716

 

 

2,185

 

FDIC insurance

 

255

 

 

273

 

 

234

 

 

286

 

 

202

 

 

1,048

 

 

998

 

Advertising

 

178

 

 

419

 

 

412

 

 

399

 

 

262

 

 

1,408

 

 

1,292

 

Loss on prepayment of borrowings

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

45

 

Other

 

2,335

 

 

2,425

 

 

2,385

 

 

2,326

 

 

2,371

 

 

9,471

 

 

8,593

 

Total non-interest expense

 

14,003

 

 

14,343

 

 

14,433

 

 

14,456

 

 

13,923

 

 

57,235

 

 

54,942

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

12,354

 

 

7,860

 

 

7,400

 

 

7,015

 

 

8,215

 

 

34,629

 

 

31,724

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME TAX PROVISION

 

3,320

 

 

1,861

 

 

1,865

 

 

1,696

 

 

1,995

 

 

8,742

 

 

8,025

 

NET INCOME

$

9,034

 

$

5,999

 

$

5,535

 

$

5,319

 

$

6,220

 

$

25,887

 

$

23,699

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.42

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.24

 

$

0.28

 

$

1.18

 

$

1.02

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

21,676,892

 

 

21,757,027

 

 

21,991,383

 

 

22,100,076

 

 

22,097,968

 

 

21,879,657

 

 

23,223,633

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.42

 

$

0.28

 

$

0.25

 

$

0.24

 

$

0.28

 

$

1.18

 

$

1.02

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

21,751,409

 

 

21,810,036

 

 

22,025,687

 

 

22,172,909

 

 

22,203,876

 

 

21,938,323

 

 

23,300,637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (1)

 

1.40

%

 

0.93

%

 

0.87

%

 

0.85

%

 

0.97

%

 

1.02

%

 

0.96

%

Return on average equity (1)

 

16.67

%

 

10.90

%

 

10.22

%

 

9.65

%

 

11.22

%

 

11.85

%

 

10.64

%

Efficiency ratio

 

52.83

%

 

62.69

%

 

65.21

%

 

68.69

%

 

62.05

%

 

61.83

%

 

64.08

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)

 

59.31

%

 

62.63

%

 

64.96

%

 

67.79

%

 

64.38

%

 

63.55

%

 

64.64

%

Net interest margin

 

3.44

%

 

3.35

%

 

3.24

%

 

3.18

%

 

3.08

%

 

3.31

%

 

3.14

%

Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis

 

3.47

%

 

3.37

%

 

3.26

%

 

3.20

%

 

3.10

%

 

3.33

%

 

3.16

%

(1) Annualized.

 

 

 

 

 

(2) The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) represents the ratio of operating expenses, excluding loss on prepayment of borrowings, divided by the sum of net interest and dividend income and non-interest income, excluding bank-owned life insurance death benefits, realized and unrealized gains and losses on securities, gain on non-marketable equity investments, loss on interest rate swap termination, and gain on defined benefit plan curtailment.


WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,342

 

 

$

27,113

 

 

$

47,513

 

 

$

62,898

 

 

$

103,456

 

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

 

146,997

 

 

 

148,716

 

 

 

160,925

 

 

 

173,910

 

 

 

194,352

 

Held to maturity securities, at amortized cost

 

230,168

 

 

 

234,387

 

 

 

233,803

 

 

 

237,575

 

 

 

222,272

 

Marketable equity securities, at fair value

 

6,237

 

 

 

11,280

 

 

 

11,453

 

 

 

11,643

 

 

 

11,896

 

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and other restricted stock - at cost

 

3,352

 

 

 

2,234

 

 

 

1,882

 

 

 

2,594

 

 

 

2,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

1,991,400

 

 

 

2,007,672

 

 

 

1,975,700

 

 

 

1,926,285

 

 

 

1,864,716

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(19,931

)

 

 

(20,208

)

 

 

(19,560

)

 

 

(19,308

)

 

 

(19,787

)

Net loans

 

1,971,469

 

 

 

1,987,464

 

 

 

1,956,140

 

 

 

1,906,977

 

 

 

1,844,929

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

74,620

 

 

 

74,192

 

 

 

73,801

 

 

 

73,343

 

 

 

72,895

 

Goodwill

 

12,487

 

 

 

12,487

 

 

 

12,487

 

 

 

12,487

 

 

 

12,487

 

Core deposit intangible

 

2,188

 

 

 

2,281

 

 

 

2,375

 

 

 

2,469

 

 

 

2,563

 

Other assets

 

75,290

 

 

 

78,671

 

 

 

76,978

 

 

 

71,542

 

 

 

70,981

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,553,150

 

 

$

2,578,825

 

 

$

2,577,357

 

 

$

2,555,438

 

 

$

2,538,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposits

$

2,229,443

 

 

$

2,287,754

 

 

$

2,301,972

 

 

$

2,278,164

 

 

$

2,256,898

 

Short-term borrowings

 

41,350

 

 

 

21,500

 

 

 

4,790

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Long-term debt

 

1,178

 

 

 

1,178

 

 

 

1,360

 

 

 

1,686

 

 

 

2,653

 

Subordinated debt

 

19,673

 

 

 

19,663

 

 

 

19,653

 

 

 

19,643

 

 

 

19,633

 

Securities pending settlement

 

133

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

-

 

Other liabilities

 

33,230

 

 

 

37,021

 

 

 

34,252

 

 

 

36,736

 

 

 

35,553

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

2,325,007

 

 

 

2,367,125

 

 

 

2,362,027

 

 

 

2,336,375

 

 

 

2,314,737

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

228,143

 

 

 

211,700

 

 

 

215,330

 

 

 

219,063

 

 

 

223,688

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,553,150

 

 

$

2,578,825

 

 

$

2,577,357

 

 

$

2,555,438

 

 

$

2,538,425

 


WESTERN NEW ENGLAND BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2022

 

2021

Shares outstanding at end of period

22,216,789

 

22,246,545

 

22,465,991

 

22,742,189

 

22,656,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating results:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$ 20,854

 

$ 20,288

 

$ 19,392

 

$ 18,698

 

$ 18,582

Provision (credit) for loan losses

150

 

675

 

300

 

(425)

 

300

Non-interest income

5,653

 

2,590

 

2,741

 

2,348

 

3,856

Non-interest expense

14,003

 

14,343

 

14,433

 

14,456

 

13,923

Income before income provision for income taxes

12,354

 

7,860

 

7,400

 

7,015

 

8,215

Income tax provision

3,320

 

1,861

 

1,865

 

1,696

 

1,995

Net income

9,034

 

5,999

 

5,535

 

5,319

 

6,220

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis

3.47%

 

3.37%

 

3.26%

 

3.20%

 

3.10%

Interest rate spread, on a fully tax-equivalent basis

3.26%

 

3.26%

 

3.17%

 

3.10%

 

2.99%

Return on average assets

1.40%

 

0.93%

 

0.87%

 

0.85%

 

0.97%

Return on average equity

16.67%

 

10.90%

 

10.22%

 

9.65%

 

11.22%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)

59.31%

 

62.63%

 

64.96%

 

67.79%

 

64.38%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per Common Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.42

 

$ 0.28

 

$ 0.25

 

$ 0.24

 

$ 0.28

Per diluted share

0.42

 

0.28

 

0.25

 

0.24

 

0.28

Cash dividend declared

0.06

 

0.06

 

0.06

 

0.06

 

0.05

Book value per share

10.27

 

9.52

 

9.58

 

9.63

 

9.87

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

9.61

 

8.85

 

8.92

 

8.97

 

9.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30-89 day delinquent loans

$ 2,578

 

$ 2,630

 

$ 1,063

 

$ 1,407

 

$ 1,102

90 days or more delinquent loans

1,891

 

669

 

1,149

 

1,401

 

1,039

Total delinquent loans

4,469

 

3,299

 

2,212

 

2,808

 

2,141

Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans

0.22%

 

0.16%

 

0.11%

 

0.15%

 

0.11%

Total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP

0.22%

 

0.16%

 

0.11%

 

0.15%

 

0.12%

Nonperforming loans

$ 5,694

 

$ 4,432

 

$ 4,105

 

$ 3,988

 

$ 4,964

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans

0.29%

 

0.22%

 

0.21%

 

0.21%

 

0.27%

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP

0.29%

 

0.22%

 

0.21%

 

0.21%

 

0.27%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.22%

 

0.17%

 

0.16%

 

0.16%

 

0.20%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets, excluding PPP

0.22%

 

0.17%

 

0.16%

 

0.16%

 

0.20%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

350.04%

 

455.96%

 

476.49%

 

484.15%

 

398.61%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans

1.00%

 

1.01%

 

0.99%

 

1.00%

 

1.06%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding PPP

1.00%

 

1.01%

 

0.99%

 

1.01%

 

1.08%

Net loan charge-offs

$ 426

 

$ 27

 

$ 48

 

$ 54

 

$ 350

Net loan charge-offs as a percentage of average loans

0.02%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.00%

 

0.02%

____________________________
(1) The adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) represents the ratio of operating expenses, excluding loss on prepayment of borrowings, divided by the sum of net interest and dividend income and non-interest income, excluding bank-owned life insurance death benefits, realized and unrealized gains and losses on securities, gain on non-marketable equity investments, loss on interest rate swap termination, and gain on defined benefit plan curtailment.


The following tables set forth the information relating to our average balances and net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 and reflect the average yield on interest-earning assets and average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

Average

 

 

 

Average Yield/

 

Average

 

 

 

Average Yield/

 

Average

 

 

 

Average Yield/

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Cost(8)

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Cost(8)

 

Balance

 

Interest

 

Cost(8)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

