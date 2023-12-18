Western Conference-leading Vegas visits Carolina

Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carolina is 8-2-3 at home and 16-12-3 overall. The Hurricanes have scored and allowed 99 goals this season for an even scoring differential.

Vegas is 21-6-5 overall and 9-3-3 in road games. The Golden Knights rank third in NHL play with 109 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Tuesday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Hurricanes. Stefan Noesen has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

William Karlsson has scored 14 goals with 15 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-1-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting), Andrei Svechnikov: out (upper-body).

Golden Knights: Adin Hill: day to day (lower-body), Kaedan Korczak: day to day (lower body), Shea Theodore: out (upper body), Alec Martinez: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press