Western Conference finals preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

The third-seeded Denver Nuggets’ Game 7 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers set up a Western Conference finals date with a top-seeded L.A. Lakers team that had long since ousted the Houston Rockets in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The two franchises also met in the 2009 conference finals. Denver is making its first return trip since, and the Lakers are on the verge of the Finals for the first time since 2010.

How they got here

Los Angeles Lakers

After failing to make the playoffs for the sixth straight season, the Lakers mortgaged their future to win the Anthony Davis sweepstakes, delivering LeBron James arguably the most talented teammate of his career. A swing for Kawhi Leonard in free agency missed, so Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka patched together a hodgepodge of veterans who have complemented the two stars to wide-varying degrees of success.

Attempts to secure more depth at the trade deadline and on the buyout market yielded no results beyond the addition of Markieff Morris, whose insertion into the starting lineup helped the Lakers blow the doors off the Rockets in the conference semifinals. None of the roster-building shortcomings have mattered, because it turns out all the Lakers really ever really needed was James and Davis — and the occasional contribution from one or more of role players Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Lakers cemented themselves as championship contenders with the West’s best record and back-to-back wins against the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers just before the season was suspended. When play resumed in the Orlando bubble, the Lakers came out slow enough for James to reference off-the-court issues related to the team. Those, too, have yet to slow the Lakers, partly because they faced the worn-out Blazers team and a Rockets team that quit in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but mostly because James is the greatest player of this generation and a model of consistency in his 17th season.

Denver Nuggets

After coming within two possessions of last year’s conference finals, the Nuggets rode the same deep core, along with underrated newcomer Jerami Grant. They again cemented themselves as one of the West’s most formidable rosters, despite questions about the rotation’s high-end talent beyond star center Nikola Jokic.

Jamal Murray has more than answered those questions in the playoffs, registering four 40-point games during a pair of seven-game series, both of which required 3-1 comebacks. The two-man game between Jokic and Murray has been remarkable to watch, exceeded only by the resiliency it has taken to survive the first two rounds of the playoffs, including double-digit deficits in Games 5, 6 and 7 against the Clippers.

Along the way, the Nuggets shed some of their depth, trading Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez for a first-round draft pick at the deadline, tightening the rotation and making room for the development of rookie Michael Porter Jr., who averaged 22 points during the seeding games. His emergence helped Denver secure the third seed despite injuries to Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip). Harris returned late in the Nuggets’ first-round comeback against the Utah Jazz, but Barton continues to rehab outside the bubble.

It all adds up to a battle-tested team that replaced doubt with the certainty that Jokic and Murray belong on a list of the game’s most dangerous duos, bolstered by an equally unheralded depth chart that just thoroughly embarrassed the NBA’s most talented roster in the second round. The opportunity to earn that respect now comes with the increase in viewership that follows James and the Lakers into the West finals.

Head to head

The Lakers won their regular-season series, 3-1. LeBron James did not play in their lone loss to the Nuggets, a late-December blowout in which Denver countered Davis’ brilliance with a balanced attack.

