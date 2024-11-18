Western Carolina visits Wake Forest after Emery's 24-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (2-1) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-1)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays Wake Forest after Chevalier Emery scored 24 points in Western Carolina's 99-64 win against the Truett McConnell Bears.

The Demon Deacons have gone 3-0 in home games. Wake Forest is ninth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Western Carolina went 10-6 on the road and 22-10 overall a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 4.4 steals, 3.2 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press