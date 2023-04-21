Western baseball holds off Krop. Somerset softball wins 20th. Miami High HOF and more

Western jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first and never looked back in a 7-4 baseball victory over Dr, Krop.

Winning pitcher Gabriel Maya (1-0) allowed two runs in the bottom of the first, and then settled down to pitch shutout ball the next four innings. He struck out four. Trailing 7-2, Krop scored once in the sixth and once in the seventh, but reliever Jason Braverman ended it by recording his third save. He pitched one inning, allowing no runs and striking out two.

Western 7, Dr. Krop 4: Aiden Andreu 2-4, 2 R, 4 SB; Zach Beyra 2-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Luis Lorenzo 3-4, 3 RBI; Brandon Lorenzo 1-2, 2B, R, 2 BB; Tyler Jenkins 1-1, 2 BB, HBP, R, RBI. Wst (11-8), Krop (7-8).

More baseball

Belen Jesuit 7, Mater Lakes 2: WP: Frank Fernandez 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 8 K; Gabriel Vich 3-3, HR, 2B, R; Brandon DeGoti 1-3, HR, 2 RBI; Peter Lopez 1-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI; Stefan Borrero 1-3, RBI. MLA: Alfrin Rosario 1-2, HR, 2 R, RBI; F.Grijalba 2-3. Bel (13-5), MLA (10-9).

Palmetto 10, Killian 9: WP Luis Sosa (3-2); Sebastian Hernandez 3-4, 2 R, RBI; Justin Corman 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Blake Brookins 2-4, R, 2 RBI. Plm (8-10).

True North 18, Florida Christian 4: Robert Alvarez (Jr) 2-3, 2 R; Misael Uriepero (So) 2-3, 2 RBI, R; Max Balsera (So) 1-1, 3 R, RBI; Samuel Fischer (Sr) 1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Alan Rodriguez (So) 1-3, 2B, 3 RBI; Angel Garcia (So) 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Matias Fischer (Fr) 1-3, 2 RBI, 3 R; Eden Nalin (So) 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Austin Simmons (So) 1-4, 2 RBI, R; WP Joshua Perez 3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB. TN (10-7), FCS (7-13).

GMAC: Braddock 7, Southwest 5: Mario Magana 2-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI, 2 R; WP Miguel Diaz 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 6 K.

Softball

The Somerset Academy Silver Palms softball team won its 20th game of the season with only two defeats. Winning pitcher Edan Playa improved to 14-1.

Somerset Academy Silver Palms 4, AIE 0: Ava Stevens 2-2, R; Taylor Rebhan 1-3, 2 RBI; Kate Champion 2-2, 2 R; WP Edan Playa (14-1) 7 IP, Complete Game, Shutout, 5 K. SASP (20-2).

Story continues

Hall of Fame

Former NFL players Darren Mickell and Ben Hanks head the 10-member class that will be inducted into the Miami High Sports Hall of Fame on April 29.

Before their respective 10- and three-year professional careers, Mickell and Hanks were All-State and All-County defensive standouts at Miami High in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Both played collegiately at the University of Florida.

The 2023 Class also features football players Carlos Callejas, who later played at the University of Miami, and Kendall James, basketball players Marcus Barnes and Valerie de Velasco and baseball players Ralph Edwards and Julio Hernandez.

Miami High also will recognize Dr. Joe Underwood, who taught at the school for more than 30 years, and Earnie Seiler, celebrated as one of the original founders of the Orange Bowl game and parade, as honorary inductees.

The induction ceremony will be at the Miami High auditorium. The event also includes a dinner in the school cafeteria.

Dinner tickets are $35 per person or $300 for a table of 10. For ticket information, visit the event website at www.miamihighsportshalloffame.com. Proceeds will benefit the Miami High sports programs.

Boys’ volleyball

Belen Jesuit d. Ransom Everglades 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 25-18: Robert Henao 46 assists, 8 digs, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Anthony Lamelas 11 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Marcelo Morales 10 kills, 4 blocks. Bel (16-1).

Cardinal Gibbons d. Western 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-9: Gabriel Nejad 45 assists; Daniel Sappia 13 kills; Thiago Zamprogno 12 kills. CG (17-3).

Mater Lakes Academy d. Varela 25-11, 25-17, 25-17: Jesus Montes 10 kills, 8 blocks, 5 digs; Kevin Llerena 9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Ibrahim Perez 6 kills, 7 blocks; Enzo Diaz 4 kills, 2 Blocks; Nicholas Aranda 24 assists, 8 digs. MLA (19-2).

Submit sports results

For high schools in Broward and Miami-Dade, if you have varsity results along with top performers and their stats for this column, email hssports@miamiherald.com.

Badminton, baseball, flag football, lacrosse, sailing, softball, tennis, track & field, volleyball, water polo and more spring sports.

They will run in the newspaper and online. Photos accepted, too. No deadline. Send after the game, the next day or weekly. You will be alerted when it will appear in the newspaper and online.

---

Roundup compiled by Jim Varsallone

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com