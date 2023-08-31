Western Australia’s Largest Production, Sam Neill-Starring ‘The Twelve Season 2’ Gets Under Way – Global Bulletin

TWELVE TIMES TWO

Production is under way on season two of “The Twelve,” a crime drama which follows a controversial murder trial as seen through the lens of the 12 jury members, ordinary members of the public with their own realities and struggles. On completion, it will screen on Foxtel’s Binge streaming service. International distribution is by Fifth Season. Western Australia premier Roger Cook said that the “The Twelve S2” is the largest ever production in the state.



As previously announced, Sam Neill (“Jurassic Park,” “Peaky Blinders”) and Frances O’Connor (“The End,” “AI”) reprise their roles as senior lawyers.



Joining them is an all-star Australian cast including: Tasma Walton (“Mystery Road,” “Sweet As”), Kris McQuade (“Rosehaven”), Amy Mathews (“A Place to Call Home”), Erroll Shand (“The Clearing”), Fayssal Bazzi (“Shantaram”), Josh McKenzie (“La Brea”), Anthony Brandon Wong (“Queen of Oz”), Stefanie Caccamo (“Fighting Season”), Sharon Johal (“Neighbours,” “Shantaram”), Luke Pegler (“Ladies In Black”), Adriano Cappelletta (“In Our Blood”), Nelson Baker (“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart”), Greg McNeill (“How To Please A Woman”), Suesha Rana (“Itch”), Brad Francis (“Radio Man”), Keith Robinson (“Mystery Road 2,”) and Isabelle Bäsén.



The series is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Easy Tiger with major production investment from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive.



Executive producers are Michael Brooks, Sarah L. Walker, Alison Hurbert-Burns, Penny Win and Neill. Producers are Hamish Lewis, Ian Collie, Rob Gibson and Ally Henville.

SHANGHAI HOTEL



Construction officially commenced Thursday on Shanghai Disney Resort’s third themed hotel, a deluxe hotel with 400 rooms. The resort, which is owned and operated by the Shanghai Shendi Group, the Walt Disney Company, Shanghai Disney Resort and the Administrative Commission of Shanghai International Resort, already includes the 420-room Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and the 795-room Toy Story Hotel.

