Western Australia Covid cases climb to record as Victoria reports 20 deaths and NSW 12

Lisa Cox and AAP
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Queensland announces 10 Covid-related deaths, South Australia two and Tasmania one


Western Australia has reported its highest number of daily Covid cases since the pandemic began, while New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania recorded a total of 45 Covid-19 deaths on Saturday.

WA reported 257 new infections, a day after the premier, Mark McGowan, announced the state would reopen its border to triple-vaccinated arrivals from interstate on 3 March. Five new travel-related cases were also reported, taking WA’s number of active infections to 877.

Victoria recorded 20 new virus deaths on Saturday, as well as 6,820 new infections. There were 48,420 total active Covid cases and 365 patients in hospital, of whom 55 were being treated in intensive care and 13 were on ventilators.

Related: What happens when the Covid booster wanes? Will you need a fourth vaccine dose? Or a fifth?

NSW reported 12 deaths and 7,615 new coronavirus cases. Some 1,297 Covid patients remained in hospitals across the state, with 81 of them requiring intensive care and 40 in need of ventilation.

There were another 10 deaths in Queensland together with 4,919 cases. The state’s chief health officer, Dr John Gerrard, said the fatalities involved people aged in their 50s to 90s and four of them were residents in aged care facilities.

There were 414 coronavirus patients in hospitals across Queensland, a small rise on the previous 24 hours. Of those, 31 were in intensive care, down from 33.

South Australia reported two Covid-related deaths along with 1,336 new cases. There were 182 people in hospital, including 12 people in intensive care.

Tasmania recorded one additional fatality, a man in his 60s who was being treated for pneumonia and tested positive to Covid the day before he died, and 585 new cases. The ACT recorded 355 new infections.

The WA premier has said he will spend a week in hotel quarantine on his return to the state to avoid perceptions he will personally benefit from the timing of the state’s border reopening.

McGowan is due to fly to Sydney next Thursday to prepare to give evidence in the federal court defamation action launched against him by Clive Palmer.

He is expected to appear in court between 26 and 28 February, meaning his quarantine period upon returning to WA will coincide with the border coming down.

“It is a coincidence that, when I return, the border will come down a couple of days later,” he said. “It’s a coincidence I am unable to avoid. But I’ll be doing seven days of quarantine.

Email: sign up for our daily morning briefing newsletter

App: download the free app and never miss the biggest stories, or get our weekend edition for a curated selection of the week's best stories

Social: follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok

Podcast: listen to our daily episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or search "Full Story" in your favourite app

“I’ll be working from a hotel room, doing the full seven days, just so there can be no argument that somehow this was put in place to benefit myself.”

The government’s modelling has suggested WA’s caseload will peak at the end of March at around 10,000 daily infections, almost 500 hospitalisations and four deaths.

An official announcement on the easing of restrictions in Queensland is likely next week.

The state currently has mandatory quarantine for virus cases and isolation for close contracts.

Face masks are mandatory indoors and double vaccination is required for venues such as cafes and bars, cinemas and sports stadiums.

Victorian police minister Lisa Neville (right) tours the newly constructed Victorian Quarantine Hub in Mickleham
Police minister Lisa Neville (right) tours the newly constructed Victorian Quarantine Hub in Mickleham. Photograph: James Ross/AAP

Victoria is expected to welcome the first cohort of unvaccinated international travellers to its newly built $200m quarantine hub within days.

The Victorian Quarantine Hub, which will replace hotels and become the state’s only quarantine site from April, will officially open to residents on Monday.

The police minister, Lisa Neville, and the Covid-19 Quarantine Victoria commissioner, Emma Cassar, toured the facility, which is located at Mickleham in Melbourne’s north, on Saturday.

Cassar said the hub’s open-air setting would “eliminate” many of the challenges hotel quarantine posed.

Related: ‘We’re letting these people die’: a family’s anguish for Melbourne grandmother lost to Covid in aged care

The site can accommodate up to 1,000 residents at any one time with standalone cabins allowing for constant fresh air flow, individual ventilation systems and CCTV monitoring.

Residents of NSW, Victoria and the ACT enjoyed their first night back on the dancefloor on Friday night, with some jurisdictions scrapping most QR check-in requirements and density limits.

The AI Group chief executive, Innes Willox, has said bringing Covid rules together Australia-wide should be a top priority for the next national cabinet meeting, due to be held in the second week of March.

But health experts are warning some restrictions may need to be reintroduced in the lead-up to winter.

The University of Melbourne epidemiologist Tony Blakely welcomed the eased restrictions on Channel Seven but warned new variants of the virus could emerge in the next few months.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Canada's Brad Gushue strengthens playoff push with win over Italy in Beijing

    After a hitting a bit of a speed bump, Brad Gushue is once again rolling along at the Beijing Olympics Gushue swept Canada to a 7-3 win over Italy in nine ends on Monday at the Ice Cube in men's curling to improve the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Canadians have now won two in a row after losing back-to-back games. "We never really felt like we had an opportunity to be aggressive until the sixth end when we got a two and then again in the ninth [end], so it was a matter of j

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Daredevil they call 'Tao-Tao' brings Olympic gold to China

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate. Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China's most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever. “It's a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfi

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Column: Russia skates again in fight against Olympic doping

    BEIJING (AP) — The decision came down in the midst of a brisk, sunny day in Beijing, after a late-night hearing that stretched into morning. There was never much doubt about the outcome. That's the way it goes with the Russians. They dope. They’re caught. They slink away to the next competition with no real ramifications. Why would they change their chemically enhanced ways? If the International Olympic Committee had shown even a hint of a backbone when dealing with the country that ran a massiv

  • Canada's Marion Thénault seventh in women's aerials at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thénault may be relatively new to the world of freestyle skiing, but she already understands the nature of the sport. Thénault placed seventh in women's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, falling short of the superfinal by just 0.71 points. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., missed her first jump of the final, making it essential that she land her second to advance to the final six. She pumped her fists and yelled "Yes!" when she made it, scoring a 91.2

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Canadiens trade Toffoli to Flames for package including first-round pick, prospect

    The Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames have kicked off trade season in the NHL.

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 14, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Feb. 14, 2022: --- "One million per cent we needed to win that game. That was a massive win. I thought we played good from the first rock to the last rock. I'm super proud of how we played today. It was a really consistent game from the team." — Canadian skip Jennifer Jones after ending the team's losing skid in an 11-5 victory against Russia. --- "That's what every athlete is coming here to the Olympics to do — to fight fo