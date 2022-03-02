Western Australia border reopening tests McGowan as Covid peak looms

Narelle Towie
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

After 697 days and one false start, the “hermit” state of Western Australia is on the precipice of rejoining the rest of the world – again.

The premier, Mark McGowan, has promised to throw open WA’s gates from midnight Wednesday as the state moves headlong into its first full-scale Covid wave of the pandemic, with daily case numbers swelling into four digits.

Perth has just emerged from its hottest summer on record and the state is still grappling with a food supply crisis caused by flood damage to the country’s only east-west rail link.

For many, being locked inside WA for the best part of two years has been a nightmare.

Related: Western Australia to reopen 3 March to triple-vaccinated travellers

Some businesses have crumbled from a lack of tourists and foreign workers, while families and friends have grieved the forced separation.

Others have lived the dream. With just a scattered couple of short lockdown events, Western Australians have faced mild restrictions and the devastation of the Covid pandemic was locked out – until now.

The number of active infections is nudging 6,000, and although WA’s health system is poised to move from amber to red alert when the border opens, McGowan admits continuing to seal off WA is a waste of time now that the main Covid threat is coming from within the state.

He says the state leads the nation’s vaccination program with close to 99% of the population above the age of 12 double-dosed.

Third-dose vaccination rates have hit 64%.

“The government intervened in ways other states haven’t in order to save lives and I think the evidence is there that the measures we put in place have worked,” McGowan says.

There are currently 16 people in WA hospitals with Covid, some of them with other conditions, and no one in intensive care with the disease.

“But the advice is, from our health professionals, that the numbers will grow rapidly in hospital and we have to put these [level 2 restriction] measures in place to save lives,” McGowan says.

The new restrictions

Controversial social distancing measures, which include forcing children from year 3 upwards to wear face masks, also come into effect from 12.01am Thursday.

Among the new rules is that home gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and outdoors, except at weddings and funerals, and the 2sq/m restrictions will be enforced for venues such as hospitality, entertainment and night clubs.

The long list of new restrictions is expected to stay in place for four weeks, the premier says.

WA premier Mark McGowan says the coming month will be the state&#x002019;s most difficult of the entire pandemic.
WA premier Mark McGowan says the coming month will be the state’s most difficult of the entire pandemic. Photograph: Richard Wainwright/AAP

Meanwhile, the government tabled long-awaited WA health department modelling on the Omicron variant eight days ago in parliament.

It projected that Covid would peak at the end of March at more than 10,000 daily new cases, and around four deaths a day. Forecasts say 443 people will be hospitalised at that time and 56 patients will need intensive care.

In six months, about 500,000 West Australians are predicted to be have been infected.

The border delay

WA had been scheduled to reopen on Saturday 5 February when double-dose vaccination rates in the state hit 90%.

McGowan dramatically backflipped on the timing just 16 days out from the promised opening date.

He denied state hospitals weren’t ready, said Omicron had changed the game and he did not want to see an overwhelming wave like those in Sydney and Melbourne.

The condemnation was swift, and so was the dip in McGowan’s polling numbers.

Australia’s most popular premier nosedived from an approval rating of 91% in September 2020 to 64% by February 2022, according to a phone-based People’s Voice poll.

At the time, the head of the Australian Medical Association, Dr Omar Khorshid, said the premier was a “one-trick pony” and labelled the border delay a dangerous decision.

Khorsid wasn’t alone in opposing the delay and pushing the Omicron peak closer to winter with more than 1,000 WA doctors signing a petition opposing the hard border.

At the time, McGowan had not released any modelling to back his decision. He instead said the advice from his chief health officer was that delaying the reopening would allow time for people to receive a third-dose vaccination – increasing protection from Omicron from 4% to 64%.

The WA opposition leader, Mia Davies, says the premier’s inconsistent messaging has caused the public to lose trust in its leader.

WA cannot afford to be more restricted than the east coast for longer than necessary.

Evan Hall, Tourism Council WA

“There will be significant work to do in rebuilding WA’s reputation as an amazing place to live, work, and invest, after two years of telling people to stay away,” the Nationals leader says.

“The McGowan government has starved our hospitals of resources for five years. It’s yet to be seen how the health system will cope with significant Covid-19 case numbers.”

On the ground, one of Perth’s biggest beachfront restaurants has just dropped its breakfast offering.

Odyssea City Beach managing director Fabio Hupfer says the new restrictions are keeping customers away and alongside a labour shortage for the past 20 months, the 366-seat venue had to sacrifice something to survive.

“We have one of the highest inoculated regions and states in the world – why the heck do we have to have all these restrictions when it has such an impact?” Hupfer says.

The Tourism Council WA chief executive, Evan Hall, says the border restrictions have devastated WA’s tourism business.

“Events have borne the brunt of border closures and restrictions. Caps on events need to be lifted as soon as possible,” Hall said. “The eastern states are now removing business restrictions and travel testing requirements.

“WA cannot afford to be more restricted than the east coast for longer than necessary or we will lose events, students, workers and tourists to states with less severe restrictions.”

McGowan promises this time he will stay true to his word, but that the coming month will be WA’s most difficult of the entire pandemic.

Tonight’s border opening will be the first test.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Penguins' Matheson out indefinitely with upper-body injury

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh's third straight defeat. Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh's third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwede

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Forge FC's CONCACAF Champions League campaign over after loss to Cruz Azul

    Forge FC saw the first CONCACAF Champions League campaign of a Canadian Premier League club come to an end in the round of 16 on Thursday night. The Hamilton-based team lost to Mexico's Cruz Azul 3-1 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a week after being defeated 1-0 at the Tim Hortons Field in the first-leg. Angel Romero, Rafael Baca and Juan Escobar scored for the Mexicans in the first half. Canadian forward David Choinière replied for Forge to make it 2-1 in the 26th minute, scoring the fir

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Alex Ovechkin speaks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'Please, no more war'

    The Capitals captain called for an end to the war despite offering tacit support for Russian president Vladimir Putin.