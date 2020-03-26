Western Atlas Resources to stay the course with regard to its initial Diamond Drill Program at the Meadowbank Gold Project

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

VANCOUVER , March 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Western Atlas Resources Inc. ("Western Atlas" or the "Company") (TSXV: WA), following the declaration of a state of public health emergency relating to COVID-19 by the Government of Nunavut, is providing an update on its previously announced initial 4,000 drill program (the "Program") at its 100% owned Meadowbank Gold Project located in Nunavut, Canada .

Western Atlas Resources (CNW Group/Western Atlas Resources)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After discussing with its stakeholders and partners, Western Atlas has determined that it will stay the course with regard to the previously announced Program and may take strategic actions for its further expansion (for more details regarding Western Atlas diamond drill program please refer to the Company's press release issued on February 18, 2020 ).

Fabio Capponi , CEO stated: " While advancing with its Program, Western Atlas together with its contractors is implementing operational procedures aimed at limiting the potential risk of COVID-19 transmission. Our commitment to the safety and well-being of all our employees and that of the Nunavut community in which the Company operates, is a priority."

At the present time there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut or among the Company's team members. The Company is working together with its stakeholders to ensure the continued health of local residents in the community in which it operates and will reassess the situation on an ongoing basis.

About Western Atlas

The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WA. Western Atlas is focused on the acquisition and development of scalable precious metals projects in premier mining jurisdictions. Western Atlas's wholly-owned subsidiary, 5530 Nunavut Inc., holds its interests in the Meadowbank project located in Nunavut, Canada .

Story continues

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the receipt of the requisite approvals with respect to the business and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in Western Atlas's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although Western Atlas believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, Western Atlas disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Western Atlas Resources





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/26/c8336.html