What Is Western Alliance Bancorporation's (NYSE:WAL) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) share price has dived 55% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 33% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Western Alliance Bancorporation Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Western Alliance Bancorporation's P/E of 5.42 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. If you look at the image below, you can see Western Alliance Bancorporation has a lower P/E than the average (8.7) in the banks industry classification.

NYSE:WAL Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 21st 2020

This suggests that market participants think Western Alliance Bancorporation will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Western Alliance Bancorporation increased earnings per share by an impressive 17% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 23%. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Western Alliance Bancorporation's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals just 7.3% of Western Alliance Bancorporation's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Western Alliance Bancorporation's P/E Ratio

Western Alliance Bancorporation's P/E is 5.4 which is below average (11.8) in the US market. The company hasn't stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation's P/E ratio has declined from 12.0 to 5.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.

