Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

WEST BEND, Wis., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.1 million, or $0.82 per common share and $7.3 million, or $2.82 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.58 per common share and $5.3 million, or $1.74 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020.

About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.

Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.

Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com

Contact:

Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO

Greg Remus - President and CEO

262-335-6037


At or For the Three Months Ended:

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

Selected Financial Condition Data:

(Dollars in thousands)

Total assets

$

905,024

$

892,363

$

906,344

$

887,285

$

905,170

Loans receivable, net

641,790

641,599

653,485

692,391

680,130

Allowance for loan losses

8,992

8,488

8,486

7,908

7,632

Securities available for sale

161,316

136,154

106,201

94,875

91,598

Total liabilities

819,451

809,734

824,873

808,430

827,847

Deposits

808,686

795,687

805,085

776,412

787,825

Stockholders' equity

85,573

82,629

81,471

78,855

77,323

Asset Quality Ratios:

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.97

%

1.31

%

1.35

%

1.33

%

1.31

%

Non-performing loans to total loans

1.35

%

1.33

%

1.34

%

1.25

%

1.28

%

Total classified assets to total assets

1.00

%

1.32

%

1.43

%

1.54

%

1.31

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

102.54

%

98.04

%

95.99

%

90.15

%

86.55

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.38

%

1.31

%

1.28

%

1.13

%

1.11

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized

%

%

(0.02

%)

0.16

%

%

Capital Ratios:

Average equity to average assets

9.47

%

9.36

%

9.02

%

8.75

%

9.08

%

Equity to total assets at end of period

9.46

%

9.26

%

8.99

%

8.89

%

8.54

%

Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)

12.62

%

13.01

%

13.41

%

12.98

%

12.82

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)

11.38

%

11.78

%

12.17

%

11.83

%

11.70

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)

9.16

%

9.21

%

9.40

%

9.03

%

9.00

%

CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)

11.38

%

11.78

%

12.17

%

11.83

%

11.70

%


Three Months Ended:

Nine Months Ended:

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Selected Operating Data:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and dividend income

$

6,792

$

7,334

$

21,553

$

22,874

Interest expense

329

940

1,230

3,772

Net interest income

6,463

6,394

20,323

19,102

Provision for loan losses

500

551

1,050

701

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,963

5,843

19,273

18,401

Service fees on deposit accounts

899

747

2,611

2,562

Gain on sale of loans

550

766

2,967

1,549

Other non-interest income

1,129

417

2,264

1,244

Total non-interest income

2,578

1,930

7,842

5,355

Compensation and other employee benefits

3,050

3,051

9,065

9,418

Occupancy, furniture and equipment

652

606

1,882

1,809

Data processing

812

758

2,353

2,342

Other non-interest expense

1,038

1,076

3,728

2,829

Total non-interest expense

5,552

5,491

17,028

16,398

Income before income tax expense

2,989

2,282

10,087

7,358

Income tax expense

859

633

2,831

2,074

Net income

$

2,130

$

1,649

$

7,256

$

5,284

Basic earnings per share

$

0.82

$

0.58

$

2.82

$

1.74

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.78

$

0.57

$

2.70

$

1.69


For the Three Months Ended:

June 30,
2021

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

September 30,
2020

June 30,
2020

Selected Operating Data:

(in thousands, except per share data)

Interest and dividend income

$

6,792

$

6,915

$

7,846

$

7,226

$

7,334

Interest expense

329

375

526

778

940

Net interest income

6,463

6,540

7,320

6,448

6,394

Provision for loan losses

500

550

574

551

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,963

6,540

6,770

5,874

5,843

Service fees on deposit accounts

899

820

891

910

747

Gain on sale of loans

550

1,169

1,249

1,087

766

Other non-interest income

1,129

420

715

598

417

Total non-interest income

2,578

2,409

2,855

2,595

1,930

Compensation and other employee benefits

3,050

2,990

3,025

3,141

3,051

Occupancy, furniture and equipment

652

639

591

596

606

Data processing

812

778

763

787

758

Other non-interest expense

1,038

1,159

1,531

1,275

1,076

Total non-interest expense

5,552

5,566

5,910

5,799

5,491

Income before income tax expense

2,989

3,383

3,715

2,670

2,282

Income tax expense

859

958

1,014

738

633

Net income

$

2,130

$

2,425

$

2,701

$

1,932

$

1,649

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.82

$

0.95

$

1.06

$

0.76

$

0.58

$

0.78

$

0.90

$

1.03

$

0.75

$

0.57


At or For the Three Months Ended:

At or For the Nine Months Ended:

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Selected Financial Performance Ratios:

Return on average assets

0.94

%

0.75

%

1.16

%

0.83

%

Return on average equity

10.06

%

8.22

%

11.69

%

8.50

%

Interest rate spread

3.08

%

3.06

%

3.24

%

3.14

%

Net interest margin

3.09

%

3.08

%

3.25

%

3.18

%

Non-interest expense to average total assets

2.46

%

2.49

%

2.55

%

2.57

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

104.83

%

104.18

%

104.55

%

105.57

%

Per Share and Stock Market Data:

Net income per common share

$

0.82

$

0.58

$

2.82

$

1.74

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,588,034

2,839,880

2,576,022

3,032,099

Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares

$

32.10

$

28.25

$

32.10

$

28.25

Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares

$

31.20

$

26.93

$

31.20

$

26.93

Closing market price

$

28.50

$

19.25

$

28.50

$

19.25

Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares

88.79

%

68.14

%

88.79

%

68.14

%

Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares

91.35

%

71.48

%

91.35

%

71.48

%



