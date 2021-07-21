Westbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Three and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021
WEST BEND, Wis., July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: WBBW), the holding company (the “Company”) for Westbury Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $2.1 million, or $0.82 per common share and $7.3 million, or $2.82 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.58 per common share and $5.3 million, or $1.74 per common share, for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2020.
About Westbury Bancorp, Inc.
Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Westbury Bank. The Company's common shares are traded on OTCQX under the symbol “WBBW”. Detailed quarterly financial statements for the Company may be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/WBBW/disclosure.
Westbury Bank is an independent community bank primarily serving communities in Washington and Waukesha Counties through its eight full service offices providing deposit and loan services to individuals, professionals and businesses throughout its markets.
Forward-Looking Information
Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the Company's operations and business environment. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.
WEBSITE: www.westburybankwi.com
Contact:
Kirk Emerich - Executive Vice President and CFO
Greg Remus - President and CEO
262-335-6037
At or For the Three Months Ended:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Selected Financial Condition Data:
(Dollars in thousands)
Total assets
$
905,024
$
892,363
$
906,344
$
887,285
$
905,170
Loans receivable, net
641,790
641,599
653,485
692,391
680,130
Allowance for loan losses
8,992
8,488
8,486
7,908
7,632
Securities available for sale
161,316
136,154
106,201
94,875
91,598
Total liabilities
819,451
809,734
824,873
808,430
827,847
Deposits
808,686
795,687
805,085
776,412
787,825
Stockholders' equity
85,573
82,629
81,471
78,855
77,323
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.97
%
1.31
%
1.35
%
1.33
%
1.31
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
1.35
%
1.33
%
1.34
%
1.25
%
1.28
%
Total classified assets to total assets
1.00
%
1.32
%
1.43
%
1.54
%
1.31
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
102.54
%
98.04
%
95.99
%
90.15
%
86.55
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.38
%
1.31
%
1.28
%
1.13
%
1.11
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
—
%
—
%
(0.02
%)
0.16
%
—
%
Capital Ratios:
Average equity to average assets
9.47
%
9.36
%
9.02
%
8.75
%
9.08
%
Equity to total assets at end of period
9.46
%
9.26
%
8.99
%
8.89
%
8.54
%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
12.62
%
13.01
%
13.41
%
12.98
%
12.82
%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
11.38
%
11.78
%
12.17
%
11.83
%
11.70
%
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)
9.16
%
9.21
%
9.40
%
9.03
%
9.00
%
CET1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)
11.38
%
11.78
%
12.17
%
11.83
%
11.70
%
Three Months Ended:
Nine Months Ended:
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Selected Operating Data:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income
$
6,792
$
7,334
$
21,553
$
22,874
Interest expense
329
940
1,230
3,772
Net interest income
6,463
6,394
20,323
19,102
Provision for loan losses
500
551
1,050
701
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,963
5,843
19,273
18,401
Service fees on deposit accounts
899
747
2,611
2,562
Gain on sale of loans
550
766
2,967
1,549
Other non-interest income
1,129
417
2,264
1,244
Total non-interest income
2,578
1,930
7,842
5,355
Compensation and other employee benefits
3,050
3,051
9,065
9,418
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
652
606
1,882
1,809
Data processing
812
758
2,353
2,342
Other non-interest expense
1,038
1,076
3,728
2,829
Total non-interest expense
5,552
5,491
17,028
16,398
Income before income tax expense
2,989
2,282
10,087
7,358
Income tax expense
859
633
2,831
2,074
Net income
$
2,130
$
1,649
$
7,256
$
5,284
Basic earnings per share
$
0.82
$
0.58
$
2.82
$
1.74
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.78
$
0.57
$
2.70
$
1.69
For the Three Months Ended:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Selected Operating Data:
(in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income
$
6,792
$
6,915
$
7,846
$
7,226
$
7,334
Interest expense
329
375
526
778
940
Net interest income
6,463
6,540
7,320
6,448
6,394
Provision for loan losses
500
—
550
574
551
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
5,963
6,540
6,770
5,874
5,843
Service fees on deposit accounts
899
820
891
910
747
Gain on sale of loans
550
1,169
1,249
1,087
766
Other non-interest income
1,129
420
715
598
417
Total non-interest income
2,578
2,409
2,855
2,595
1,930
Compensation and other employee benefits
3,050
2,990
3,025
3,141
3,051
Occupancy, furniture and equipment
652
639
591
596
606
Data processing
812
778
763
787
758
Other non-interest expense
1,038
1,159
1,531
1,275
1,076
Total non-interest expense
5,552
5,566
5,910
5,799
5,491
Income before income tax expense
2,989
3,383
3,715
2,670
2,282
Income tax expense
859
958
1,014
738
633
Net income
$
2,130
$
2,425
$
2,701
$
1,932
$
1,649
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.82
$
0.95
$
1.06
$
0.76
$
0.58
$
0.78
$
0.90
$
1.03
$
0.75
$
0.57
At or For the Three Months Ended:
At or For the Nine Months Ended:
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Selected Financial Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets
0.94
%
0.75
%
1.16
%
0.83
%
Return on average equity
10.06
%
8.22
%
11.69
%
8.50
%
Interest rate spread
3.08
%
3.06
%
3.24
%
3.14
%
Net interest margin
3.09
%
3.08
%
3.25
%
3.18
%
Non-interest expense to average total assets
2.46
%
2.49
%
2.55
%
2.57
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
104.83
%
104.18
%
104.55
%
105.57
%
Per Share and Stock Market Data:
Net income per common share
$
0.82
$
0.58
$
2.82
$
1.74
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
2,588,034
2,839,880
2,576,022
3,032,099
Book value per share - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
$
32.10
$
28.25
$
32.10
$
28.25
Book value per share - including unallocated ESOP shares
$
31.20
$
26.93
$
31.20
$
26.93
Closing market price
$
28.50
$
19.25
$
28.50
$
19.25
Price to book ratio - excluding unallocated ESOP shares
88.79
%
68.14
%
88.79
%
68.14
%
Price to book ratio - including unallocated ESOP shares
91.35
%
71.48
%
91.35
%
71.48
%