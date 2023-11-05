Westbury: Up to 145 homes to be built on farmland

A council has approved plans for up to 145 homes on farmland despite concerns from councillors.

Wiltshire Council approved the planning application for land at Glenmore Farm in Westbury on Wednesday.

The plans include a community orchard, children's play areas, tree planting, habitat creation and ecology buffers.

Councillors expressed concerns about the location of a proposed bus stop, standing water in the area, and potential congestion.

David Jenkins, a resident who has lived in the area for nearly 50 years, claimed the access point to the proposed site was a potential accident spot with insufficient visibility.

He said: "The people who will be using this will be in danger."

Councillor Francis Morland called the proposal a "deeply flawed scheme".

Councillor John Masson, the chairman of Heywood Council, said it strongly objected.

He said: "There is a lack of sustainable access, and there will be a high degree of reliance on private vehicles.

"The site is a 30-minute walk to the nearest supermarket in central Westbury, a 40-minute walk to the White Horse Health Centre, and 25-minute walk to the nearest school.

"On a cold winter's day in January, when it is six degrees and pouring with rain, nobody is going to walk into Westbury or take a bus and then carry bags of shopping home."

'Rigorous approval processes'

Jemma Shorrock, the planning consultant representing the applicant, argued the scheme provides a series of benefits.

She said: "Aside from delivering much-needed market housing that responds to the needs of Westbury, it also provides 58 affordable homes."

In response to concerns, she added: "The application has gone through rigorous approval processes, including traffic and speed surveys, and a stage two road safety audit.

"The scheme is ecology and landscape-led, and delivers a significant buffer to the northern hedgerow boundary, with all core habitat retained and buffered.

"There is significant tree and scrub planting and provision of an orchard to deliver a net gain biodiversity."

