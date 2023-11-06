West Yorkshire Police team patrols buses to improve safety

Bus station staff will also be trained in conflict management, the combined authority said

A new team of police officers has begun patrolling buses in West Yorkshire in a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour.

Fifteen PCSOs have been tasked with increasing the safety of women and girls and helping vulnerable people, West Yorkshire Combined Authority said.

The team has also been focused on tackling crime at bus stations.

Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Baker said officers acted "as a reassuring presence to people who travel on the bus network".

The team has been funded by £1m from West Yorkshire Mayor's bus service improvement plan.

Twelve of the new team are already operational and another three will begin work in December.

Other recently-introduced safety measures include the installation of continuous recorded CCTV at 27 bus stations across the region.

PCSOs Jessica and Matt are part of the new team tasked with keeping bus users safe

Bus station staff will also be trained in "conflict management", according to the combined authority.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said: "Everyone should feel safe in West Yorkshire, and that includes when travelling on public transport."

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said travellers should feel safe on buses

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.