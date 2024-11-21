West Virginia tries to secure bowl eligibility in final home game against UCF

UCF (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) at West Virginia (5-5, 4-3), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ESPNU)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UCF by 3.

Series record: West Virginia leads 3-0.

What's at stake?

West Virginia can become bowl eligible with a win. UCF, coming off a bye week, needs to win both of its remaining games to qualify for a bowl. The Mountaineers are trying to avoid their fifth home loss this season amid fan uproar over a stagnant program.

Key matchup

West Virginia's rush defense vs. UCF's offense. The Knights lead the Big 12 by far with 263 yards rushing per game, led by Big 12 rusher leader RJ Harvey with 1,328 yards and 19 touchdowns. If West Virginia has a strength on defense, it's been an ability at times to limit the run. The Mountaineers have allowed three 100-yard rushing performances this season. Linebacker Reid Carrico had 16 tackles last week against Baylor.

Players to watch

UCF: QB Dylan Rizk. The freshman will get his third straight start. He's the fourth quarterback used by UCF this season. Rizk has completed 75% of his passes, throwing for 229 yards with an interception in a 35-31 loss at Arizona State on Nov. 9.

West Virginia: QB Garrett Greene. Greene will be looking for a rare solid performance in his final home game. He's thrown nine interceptions in his last six games but has made up for some of his mistakes with his legs. The Big 12's top rushing quarterback has 600 yards on the ground, including 129 yards last week against Baylor. He missed the two games before that with an upper body injury.

Facts & figures

UCF offensive lineman Marcellus Marshall attended Morgantown High School and grew up five minutes from West Virginia's stadium. ... UCF has lost six of seven games following a 3-0 start. ... West Virginia is the only Big 12 team with four home losses. The Mountaineers haven't lost five at home since 1990, when it finished 4-7. ... The teams' only previous meeting in Morgantown occurred in 2003, when West Virginia won 36-18. ... West Virginia has been outscored in the second half in eight of 10 games this season. .... Traylon Ray, West Virginia's second-leading receiver, was lost for the season after undergoing surgery for a lower right leg injury sustained last week against Baylor.

The Associated Press