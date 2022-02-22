West Virginia QB recruit recovering after being shot in 'road rage incident'

A West Virginia quarterback commit is recovering after he was shot in the leg on Friday in what his mother described as a “road rage incident.”

Raheim Jeter’s mother, Latresha Hughes, said on Facebook on Sunday that Jeter was shot in his left leg and that he will undergo surgery in the near future.

Specifics surrounding the incident are not yet known and it's unclear how severe Jeter's injury is, though 247Sports reported that the incident occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Friday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

“He was shot in his left leg and will be having surgery soon,” Hughes wrote on Facebook. “I'm asking that everybody keep us in your prayers. I can't say much about the incident because I don't know everything, but I will say my God is awesome! Thanks to everyone who reached out and continue to pray for him."

Jeter, 17, is a junior at James F. Byrnes High School and is listed as a three–star recruit on Rivals.com . Jeter threw for more than 2,900 yards and 27 touchdowns last season as a junior.

He committed to West Virginia in December, and had offers from several other schools including Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Jeter is the 11th-ranked player in South Carolina in the class of 2023, and the second-highest rated quarterback behind Grayson Loftis, who is committed to Duke. Jeter threw for more than 2,900 yards and 27 touchdowns last season as a junior.