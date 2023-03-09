West Virginia Mountaineers vs. KU Jayhawks: Big 12 Tournament game time, TV, starters

THE DETAILS

When: 2 p.m., Thursday

Where: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WHB (810) in Kansas City; KFH (1240 AM, 97.5 FM) in Wichita

PROBABLE STARTERS

P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG F 1 Emmitt Matthews 6-7 Sr. 10.3 F 3 Tre Mitchell 6-9 Sr. 11.5 F 15 Jimmy Bell 6-10 Sr. 5.1 G 0 Kedrian Johnson 6-3 Sr. 11.0 G 10 Erik Stevenson 6-4 Sr. 15.5 P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG F 24 KJ Adams 6-7 Soph. 10.6 F 10 Jalen Wilson 6-8 Jr. 19.6 G 15 Kevin McCullar 6-6 Sr. 11.2 G 4 Gradey Dick 6-8 Fr. 14.5 G 3 Dajuan Harris 6-1 Jr. 8.7

About West Virginia (19-13, 7-11):

West Virginia advanced to the Big 12 tourney quarterfinals by beating Texas Tech 78-62 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center. Kedrian Johnson (20 points), Erik Stevenson (18) and Tre Mitchell (17) led WVU. ... The Mountaineers won two in a row (Kansas State, Iowa State) and three of four (loss to KU, win over Oklahoma State) to conclude the regular season. …

West Virginia went 0-2 versus KU in the regular season. KU prevailed 76-74 on Feb. 25 at Allen Fieldhouse after also winning 76-62 on Jan. 7 at WVU Coliseum. Stevenson and Mitchell scored 23 and 20 points respectively in Lawrence while Dajuan Harris scored 17, Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar 16, KJ Adams 13 and Jalen Wilson 11 for KU. In Morgantown, Dick hit four threes and scored 16 points, while Wilson had 14 points and 14 boards. Mitchell scored 15 and Stevenson 12 points. …

Super-senior Stevenson was named to the All-Big 12 third team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches. The native of Lacey, Washington, started all 31 regular-season games, averaging 15.5 points per game. Stevenson scored a career-high 34 points against Oklahoma on Feb. 4. … West Virginia’s regular-season ending win over Kansas State was WVU’s 600th in the history of 52-year-old WVU Coliseum. West Virginia’s average home attendance was 12,004, marking the fourth time the Mountaineers have averaged more than 12,000 fans in Coliseum history. The other three years were in 2010, 2018 and 2020. …

WVU has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 10 of Bob Huggins’ 15 seasons as head coach at his alma mater. … WVU will lose six seniors this offseason, all current rotation players: Johnson, Mitchell, Stevenson, Jimmy Bell Jr., Emmitt Matthews and Joe Toussaint. … On Jan. 4, 2021 at Oklahoma State, Huggins recorded his 300th career victory at his alma mater. Only Gale Catlett (1979-2002) has won more games at WVU with 439 wins.

About No. 3 Kansas (25-6, 13-5):

KU leads the all-time series 19-6. KU has won four straight, eight of the last nine and 13 of the last 15 meetings against the Mountaineers. … KU coach Bill Self is 19-6 all-time against West Virginia, with all 25 matchups coming during his 20 seasons at KU. Huggins is 6-23 all-time against Kansas, including 6-19 while at WVU. …

KU is No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tourney for the 18th time. KU is 34-7 as the No. 1 seed and has won nine of its 12 Big 12 tourney titles as the No. 1 seed. KU was No. 1 seed in 2020 when the tourney was canceled because of COVID. … KU has won 16 postseason league tourney titles and 12 in the Big 12 era. KU (12), Iowa State (5), Oklahoma (3) and Oklahoma State (2) are active league members with Big 12 tournament titles. … Since the Big 12’s inception in 1996-97, Kansas is 50-12 in the league tournament. KU is 1-0 in opening round games, 22-3 in the quarterfinals, 15-6 in semifinals and 12-3 in the finals. …

Self was inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017 and Huggins in 2022. … KU enters the postseason having lost its last game to Texas 75-59 on Saturday in Austin. UT snapped KU’s seven game win streak. … Kansas enters postseason play with an 2,382-883 all-time record. …

Forward Jalen Wilson is the 10th Jayhawk in the Self era to score 600 points on the season. Others: Perry Ellis (641), Tyshawn Taylor (647), Marcus Morris (654), Sherron Collins (661), Devonte’ Graham (675), Thomas Robinson (692), Dedric Lawson (700), Ochai Agbaji (732) and Frank Mason (753). Wilson now has 612 points. … Dajuan Harris has 425 assists. He is tied with Jeff Boschee for 15th all-time at KU. … Gradey Dick (442 points) is tied with Devon Dotson (2019) for seventh all-time on the single-season freshman scoring list.