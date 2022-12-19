West Virginia honors Huggins with 96-78 win over Buffalo

  • West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is honored during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    1/9

    Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

    West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is honored during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) is defended by Buffalo forward Isaiah Adams (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    2/9

    Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

    West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) is defended by Buffalo forward Isaiah Adams (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Buffalo guard Zid Powell (13) is defended by West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    3/9

    Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

    Buffalo guard Zid Powell (13) is defended by West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Buffalo guard Armoni Foster, right, is defended by West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    4/9

    Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

    Buffalo guard Armoni Foster, right, is defended by West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • West Virginia forward Josiah Harris (22) reacts after scoring against Buffalo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    5/9

    Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

    West Virginia forward Josiah Harris (22) reacts after scoring against Buffalo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • West Virginia players celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    6/9

    Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

    West Virginia players celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Buffalo center Isaac Jack dunks against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    7/9

    Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

    Buffalo center Isaac Jack dunks against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • West Virginia guard Seth Wilson (14) shoots while defended by Buffalo guard Kidtrell Blocker (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    8/9

    Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

    West Virginia guard Seth Wilson (14) shoots while defended by Buffalo guard Kidtrell Blocker (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Buffalo guard Armoni Foster (4) shoots while defended by West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    9/9

    Buffalo West Virginia Basketball

    Buffalo guard Armoni Foster (4) shoots while defended by West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is honored during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) is defended by Buffalo forward Isaiah Adams (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Buffalo guard Zid Powell (13) is defended by West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Buffalo guard Armoni Foster, right, is defended by West Virginia guard Kedrian Johnson, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia forward Josiah Harris (22) reacts after scoring against Buffalo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia players celebrate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Buffalo center Isaac Jack dunks against West Virginia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
West Virginia guard Seth Wilson (14) shoots while defended by Buffalo guard Kidtrell Blocker (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Buffalo guard Armoni Foster (4) shoots while defended by West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
·1 min read

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Erik Stevenson scored a season-high 22 points, Jimmy Bell Jr. had a double-double, and West Virginia celebrated Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Day by defeating Buffalo 96-78 on Sunday.

With 925 wins, Huggins is third all-time in Division I behind Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim. Huggins, who was enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September, is the 17th Division I coach with as many as 41 years on the bench.

Down by double digits early in the second half, Buffalo hit three 3-pointers in four minutes and got within 61-60 with 11:40 remaining. West Virginia then got a big boost when Buffalo’s Jonnivius Smith was called for a foul and also picked up a technical with 11:18 to go. Tre Mitchell made four free throws and West Virginia was on its way to a 17-3 run that was capped by Bell’s three-point play at the 6-minute mark. The Mountaineers led 78-63 at that point.

Bell had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Stevenson made 8 of 13 shots, which included five of the Mountaineers' eight 3-pointers. Mitchell added 17 points and Seth Wilson scored 10 off the bench.

Isaiah Adams scored 20 points for the Bulls, and Curtis Jones and Isaac Jack scored 13 each.

Emmitt Matthews, West Virginia’s fourth-leading scorer at nearly 11 points per game, missed the game with a left knee injury. His status is day to day.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract on Friday. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. Syndergaard began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA balloon

  • Canadian short track relay teams skate onto podium at Kazakhstan World Cup

    The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at upcoming world juniors

    ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties. The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July. He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley. Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets

  • Kris Letang scores in 3rd game since stroke, Penguins win

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang scored in his third game back since having a stroke and the Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. Letang had the stroke Nov. 28, returned to practice 10 days later and got back in the lineup Saturday against Buffalo. In the second period against Florida, Letang scored a short-handed goal off a breakaway pass from Bryan Rust to tie it at 1. Jake Guentzel scored twice and Evgeni Malkin added a power-play goal for the Pengui

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — Kyrie Irving had 32 points, including a three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 119-116 win over the struggling Toronto Raptors on Friday. Fred VanVleet had 39 points for the Raptors (13-16), who've lost four straight for the first time this season. Scottie Barnes added 26 points, while Pascal Siakam had 17 and Malachi Flynn finished with 13. Kevin Durant had 28 for the Nets (18-12), who swept their season series with Toronto 4-0.

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Samuel Charron, Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer's top Para, futsal players

    TORONTO — Samuel Charron has been named Canada Soccer’s Para Soccer Player of the Year for a third time with Daniel Chamale honoured as Canada Soccer Futsal Player of the Year. Charron, who has been part of the Canadian program since 2010, also won the award in 2016 and '19. He has represented Canada at five International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cups and was named player of the tournament award in 2019 and 2022. The 24-year-old from Ottawa has 48 career goals in 56 internatio