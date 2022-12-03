West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, ahead of Big East–Big 12 Battle: 'I don't have any good thoughts of Xavier'

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read

West Virginia Mountaineers head coach and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee Bob Huggins, whose record as the University of Cincinnati Bearcats head coach from 1989 to 2005 was 399-127, added fuel to the fire of WVU's upcoming showdown Saturday night with the Xavier University Musketeers at Cintas Center as part of the 2022 Big East–Big 12 Battle.

"I don't have any good thoughts of Xavier whatsoever," Huggins told reporters Thursday. "None. Absolutely none."

Huggins' record against XU in the Crosstown Shootout was 8-8. Huggins and WVU lost to Sean Miller and the Musketeers in overtime in the 2008 NCAA Tournament in Phoenix.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins speaks to the media during Big 12 NCAA college basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

"They will call names out, yes," Huggins added. "It's quite a rivalry. I think more so on their side than UC's side. … (Former XU head coach) Pete (Gillen) and I didn't get along very well. Then that all changed. Pete and I got along very well after that. We got to be good friends."

"I was never combative," Huggins joked. "Let me tell you something, if the same things were happening to you, you'd be much more combative than I was. How's that? … Very rarely did we play that we both weren't ranked. Very, very rarely."

Huggins is in his 16th season with the Mountaineers. He agreed in Aug. 2021 to a two-year contract extension as WVU's head coach that includes an option to step aside or continue after the 2023-24 season.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bob Huggins on former rival: 'I don't have any good thoughts of Xavier'

Latest Stories

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Canada's game vs. Morocco at World Cup means 'conflicting emotions' for this N.W.T. man

    Younes Oudghough says he had one wish, ahead of this year's men's soccer World Cup: that he wouldn't have to choose a side between his two favourite teams. "I told my friends, I told them I just don't want Canada and Morocco being in the same group because I'm going to have a brain aneurysm thinking about [it]," the Yellowknife man said. "So much conflicting emotions." Oudghough didn't exactly get his wish, and nor did he have a brain aneurysm. He'll be up early on Thursday morning to watch the

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • Siakam has 18 points, 11 rebounds in return to lift Raptors to 100-88 win over Cavs

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam wasted little time in showing what the Toronto Raptors had been missing. Back after a 10-game absence, Siakam scored Toronto's first points of the game Monday, en route to 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors to a 100-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The performance earned high praise from teammate Scottie Barnes. "Great to have Pascal back out there. You see him doing amazing things, score the ball at a higher level, being efficient, rebounding, pushing the

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Seahawks looking for rebound from untimely losing streak

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight

  • Blue Jays hire Don Mattingly as bench coach

    Longtime MLB manager and former Yankees star Don Mattingly is joining John Schneider's staff in Toronto.

  • Raptors president Masai Ujiri reveals inspiration behind 'vision 6-foot-9'

    The Toronto Raptors' identity is well-known around the NBA, and the mastermind behind the operation has given some insight into the inspiration behind his jumbo-sized rosters.

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Devils overcome quick 2-goal deficit, rally past Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Cotter scores in shootout to lift Vegas past Columbus 3-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.

  • Cynthia Appiah wins monobob World Cup bronze in Utah

    Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to a bronze medal in the women's monobob event at a World Cup event in Park City, Utah on Friday. The 32-year-old finished behind American gold medallist Kaillie Humphries, while Germany's Lisa Buckwitz took silver. Winnipeg's Bianca Ribi finished 0.75 seconds back of a spot on the podium, ending up in seventh place. Ribi won gold last weekend at the World Cup opener in Whistler, B.C. Appiah won silver in the same event. Appiah waited anxiously while Germany's Laura

  • Canadian defender Alistair Johnston moves to Celtic after standout World Cup

    Defender Alistair Johnston, one of Canada's standout players at the 2022 World Cup, is headed to Scotland's Glasgow Celtic. CF Montreal confirmed the transfer Saturday, saying it will take effect Jan. 1 — the start of the January transfer window. Celtic said Johnston has signed a five-year contract and will meet up with the team next weekend when it returns from training camp in Portugal. While Celtic and Montreal did not detail the transfer price, Glasgow's Daily Record reported the deal is wor