West Virginia cancels fan day after 5 people 'within program' have hand, foot and mouth disease

West Virginia has wisely decided to cancel its scheduled Sunday fan day activities because of hand, foot and mouth disease.

A statement from the school said five cases of the disease had been found “within the program.” Since it’s so highly contagious, fan day activities were canceled.

“I know fans who were planning on attending Fan Day will be disappointed, but this is in the best interest of all involved,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “Our medical staff is doing an excellent job of addressing the matter. However, there is no reason to put the general public at risk.”

Hand, foot and mouth disease is typically found in children though adults can catch it as well. It’s a viral infection that can cause a rash and sores in addition to a fever and other symptoms. Those symptoms can last a few days.

The disease has become prominent in the sports world in 2018

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard went to the disabled list earlier in the season after he contracted hand, foot and mouth disease. Not long after Syndergaard was sidelined because of the disease, New York Yankees pitcher J.A. Happ got it after he was acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade.

Both Syndergaard and Happ quickly resumed pitching after contracting it. Hopefully for West Virginia’s sake, the virus doesn’t hang around the football program much longer.

