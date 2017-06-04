West Virginia beats Maryland 8-5 in NCAA elimination game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Braden Zarbnisky and Jimmy Galusky each drove in two runs to help West Virginia beat Maryland 8-5 on Sunday in an NCAA Tournament elimination game.

Zarbnisky and Galusky each had RBI singles in a four-run eighth inning for the second-seeded Mountaineers (36-25), while Jackson Cramer had an RBI double in an inning that erased a 4-3 deficit and sent West Virginia ahead to face top-seeded Wake Forest later Sunday in the Winston-Salem Regional.

Jackson Sigman (6-4) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits in 4 2/3 innings in relief of Kade Strowd.

Brandon Gum had a two-run homer and an RBI double to lead third-seeded Maryland (38-23).

Nick Dunn hit a solo homer to lead off the ninth and the Terrapins brought the tying run to the plate, but Gum struck out looking to end it.

Ryan Selmer (2-2) surrendering three hits and four runs in 1/3 of an inning for the loss.