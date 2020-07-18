West Virginia announces 28 members of football program have tested positive for COVID-19

The West Virginia athletic department announced Saturday that 28 members of its football program have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 41 members of the department have reportedly tested positive out of 518 coronavirus tests since June. Five members of the men’s basketball program have also reportedly tested positive.

West Virginia said that everyone who tested positive has self-isolated, with contact tracing also deployed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The announcement is yet another wave in the tide threatening the college football season. Several programs have announced a concerning amount of coronavirus cases, highlighted by Clemson’s total of 36 as of last month.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced their football teams will play only conference games in 2020, and the Big 12 is among the conferences trying to preserve their non-conference schedules. 28 cases at one of the conference’s own programs won’t help, though it’s worth noting the Mountaineers didn’t disclose the timing of the cases and how many players tested positive.

West Virginia remains scheduled to open its season against Florida State on Sept. 5.

West Virginia football has seen more than two dozen coronavirus cases. (Photo by Jay Anderson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: