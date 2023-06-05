New West Theatre returns after a long pandemic dry spell

During the pandemic, individuals struggled to receive much-needed interaction, but now, with the end of the pandemic, theatre is one of the ways individuals are enjoying a re-connection with others.

Local theatre group New West will hit the stage post-covid with its launch of the 2023 and 2024 season.

The season will start off with a free, outdoor performance and family-friendly show, Hootenanny, from July 5-29 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Galt Gardens.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, we're super excited,” says Kelly Reay, artistic director of New West. “Now that we're over the hump of the pandemic, it's nice to be able to plan a little further out these days. And, you know, we're having a season that's full of a lot of familiar things that our audience’s love. But we're also trying out a new thing.”

Hootenanny outdoor show and Wonderstruck are performances recommended for all ages. Wonderstruck will run August 9-26 at the Yates Memorial Theatre.

“We have the standard New West review show called Wonderstruck, and it's, you know, the song, dance, comedy kind of stuff that our audiences have really come to love,” Reay says.

Following Wonderstruck and starting in October, New West will continue their season with Honour Beat, recommended for ages 14 and up, at the Sterndale Bennett Theatre.

In December, New West will present the family friendly performance of Elf the Musical, starting on the 14th and ending on the 31st at the Yates Memorial Theatre.

“It's entertaining, but it's also, you know, a really, really great way to connect with your community; to have a shared experience with fellow audience members. We have these wonderful and talented people, artists, singers, dancers who choose to live in Lethbridge, and we're so fortunate to be able to showcase them on our stage.”

The last production in the New West Theatre season will be Legends of Rock and Country Feb. 15-25, 2024, which is suitable for all ages.

To purchase tickets, visit www.newwestthratre.com or call the ticket centre at 403-329-7328.

Steffanie Costigan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald