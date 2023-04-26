West Texas staple Allsup’s and its fried burritos are now in this special Fort Worth location

Allsup’s has opened a location inside Texas Motor Speedway, giving race fans an opportunity to experience its legendary deep fried bean and beef burrito.

Its parent company, Fort Worth-based Yesway, announced the opening on Wednesday. The 1,600-square-foot store is inside Gate 4 on the main concourse. Yesway said it had a multi-year agreement naming Allsup’s as the official convenience store of Texas Motor Speedway. The store will be open during events.

The first Allsup’s opened in New Mexico in 1956, but the stores have been a West Texas staple for decades. Travelers can count on seeing an Allsup’s and fueling up on its crispy burrito in almost every town west of Fort Worth and into the Panhandle.

Yesway operates 438 stores in nine states, including Allsup’s in Azle and Justin.