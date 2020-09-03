West will swelter as holiday heat wave and pandemic combine to make relief harder to find

LOS ANGELES — Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, the West is being socked with a triple-digit heat wave that comes as many of the traditional escapes are out of reach due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s going to be downright brutal the next few days," predicted John Feerick, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.

The heat wave arrives as California is still mopping up from a series of massive wildfires and hoping to avoid rolling blackouts from too much of a strain on the electrical power system.

The sizzling heat isn't just going to broil the Golden State. The same high-pressure ridge will generate blistering temperatures in Utah, Arizona and Nevada, Feerick said. The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings covering much of the Southwest.

The mercury starts to rise in Los Angeles on Friday. The predicted high temperature of 105 degrees on Saturday would tie a record set in 1984, he said. The forecast high of 107 degrees on Sunday would handily break the record of 102 degrees set in 1955.

Elsewhere in the West, AccuWeather forecasts Phoenix will peak at 112 degrees on Saturday, Sacramento at 111 degrees on Sunday and Las Vegas at 112 degrees on Monday.

Temperatures taper off Monday as cooler air flows in from the Rockies.

Late-summer heat blasts are hardly unusual, but this one will require residents in many cities to get creative when it comes to finding chilly retreats. In Los Angeles, the city's public libraries and city swimming pools have been closed all summer as a precaution against spread of the coronavirus.

Though they were also closed earlier this summer, southern California's beaches will be open. Los Angeles County has also established a few "emergency cooling centers," including a few in county libraries, where sweltering residents seek refuge.

To avoid rolling blackouts, the agency that coordinates California's power supply, the California Independent System Operator, is calling on residents to voluntarily conserve electricity from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. PST each day over the three-day weekend. The agency is also telling utilities to postpone maintenance on generating stations so they are available for the heat wave.

The blast arrives before firefighters have completely extinguished some of the wildfires that have blackened more than 1 million acres and claimed at least seven lives. One blaze, the CZU Lightning Complex fire, burning south of San Francisco near Santa Cruz has consumed more than 85,000 acres and is only 48% contained. Another, the SCU Lightning Complex fire farther east, has burned through more than 391,000 acres and is 78% contained.

Forward progress of the fires has largely been stopped and many out-of-state crews are still in place to fight them, said Capt. Richard Cordova, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

But with the heat wave and crews exhausted from about two weeks of battling the infernos, danger still exists. The breaking point could be if the winds pick up. "The only thing we're concerned about is the wind," Cordova said.

