West Side Story's Rachel Zegler calls out The Oscars, revealing she wasn't invited despite film nomination

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has revealed that she wasn't invited to this year's Oscars ceremony despite the fact that the film (in which she stars as the lead role) has been nominated in a number of categories. Taking to Instagram, the actor called out the awards ceremony for the snub, adding that she'll be cheering on the film "from my couch."

After Zegler's stunning look at the BAFTAs last weekend fans have been dying to see her on the red carpet during the rest of awards season. So much so, in fact, that one fan commented on a recent Instagram post of hers saying that they particularly cannot wait to see what she wears to The Oscars.

However, responding directly to the comment Zegler revealed that she hadn't actually been invited, despite the fact that her film West Side Story is up for several awards.

"Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night," the fan wrote, to which Zegler responded, "I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

Almost immediately, fans began asking Zegler for more information on the snub, with many of them tagging the Oscar's Instagram account in their comments.

After a few hours Zegler followed up to the fan support, writing, "idk y'all I have tried but it doesn't seem to be happening :') I will root for West Side Story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage - Ti'm disappointed, too. Bu that's okay. So proud of our movie❤️."

The whole thing is pretty disappointing given that West Side Story is up for a whopping seven awards, including Best Picture.

Here's hoping things change!

