West Side Story star Rachel Zegler responds to Snow White casting criticism

West Side Story's Rachel Zegler has said that she's "really excited" to play a Latina princess in Disney's upcoming Snow White remake, and that she's determined not to let those who have criticised her casting get in the way of that.

During a candid conversation with Andrew Garfield, as part of Variety's newest Actors on Actors series, the 20-year-old recalled how her name was trending on Twitter for days following the announcement of her involvement, and that people were visibly angry with the studio's decision on account of her race.

"We need to love them in the right direction," Zegler explained to the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, as he replied: "Ah, those people. The people that we need to educate. The people that we need to love into awareness."

"At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I'm really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess," Zegler, who played Maria in Steven Spielberg's take on the aforementioned musical, continued. "Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me.

"You don't normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries."

"Blanca Nieves is a huge icon whether you're talking about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations and the Grimm fairy tale and all the stories that come with it," she noted. "But you don't particularly see people who look like me or are me playing roles like that."

In the live-action take on the 1937 animated classic, which is itself a retelling of the 1812 German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, Zegler is set to share the screen with Andrew Burnap, and Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, who'll play the Evil Queen.

Shortly after news of the project emerged online, Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage criticised Disney for revisiting the "f**king backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together?"

While appearing as a guest on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the Tyrion Lannister actor said: "Literally no offence to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you're still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I'm not loud enough."

In response, Disney claimed that it will actively try to "avoid reinforcing stereotypes" in the reboot, and ensured that it is "taking a different approach" to the original source material.

