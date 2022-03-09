'West Side Story' Star Ariana DeBose On Her Reality TV Past, Playing Anita Her Own Way And Fame

Photo credit: David Urbanke / AUGUST

Back in 2018, Ariana DeBose was browsing theatre magazine Playbill during some downtime between shows of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, in which she was playing the lead role, when she read that Steven Spielberg was directing a new adaptation of West Side Story.

Despite a résumé that included being nominated for a Tony (for her portrayal of Summer) and starring in Hamilton and Ryan Murphy’s The Prom, DeBose was dismissive of her chances of landing a part. ‘I thought, That is going to be so great...And I am not getting that job,’ she says. ‘In my brain, I had this image of Rita Moreno [who played Anita in the original 1961 film]. And, well, I don’t look like her. Plus, I thought they were going to want someone that fits the entertainment industry’s prototype of what it looks like to be Latina – and that’s not me.’

Needless to say, she was wrong. When we speak, it’s only days before DeBose is announced as the 2022 winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her mesmerising portrayal of Anita in Spielberg’s film. The accolade only adds to a sweep of nominations, including the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.

DeBose had only one condition before taking on the role: ‘I knew that if I was going to portray Anita, I had to do it my way, which is the Afro-Latina lens – and that was going to have to inform her entire journey.’



Despite the difficulty it presents, DeBose doesn’t dodge the heavy stuff. At the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story, she struggled to re-watch certain parts of the film. In particular, the scene in which her character is sexually assaulted. ‘I still haven’t fully recovered as a human from shooting that scene. But these are the things you do the work on: you do therapy, write in your journal and learn how to manage your self-inflicted trauma. Actors are weirdos,’ she laughs.

But acting wasn’t originally the goal. Born and raised in North Carolina, DeBose was enrolled in dance classes from the age of three and became obsessed with Madonna’s 'Vogue' and Janet Jackson’s 'Rhythm Nation' music videos. Her first break came at the age of 18, when she made it through to the final 20 of the reality TV show So You Think You Can Dance. ‘It was my first real lesson in what showbiz actually was... And when my time on the show ended very quickly, it was a blow; a very public brush with rejection. But the experience taught me that what other people think does not define me,’ she says.

She bounced back and headed to New York, taking singing lessons to bolster her chances of getting on Broadway. It paid off: in 2011, DeBose made her debut in the cheerleading musical Bring It On and, one year later, aged just 22, she was the understudy for the part of Diana Ross in Motown: The Musical.





DeBose shakes off the idea that she felt pressure taking on the role of Anita – despite the fact that 90-year-old Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for playing the role in the original film, also stars in Spielberg’s remake. ‘If I had focused on it, it would’ve interfered with the task at hand,’ she says. ‘In truth, I’ve felt more pressure during the release of the film than I did the entire time we were making it.’

Since the release of West Side Story, there’s been widespread critical acclaim, the aforementioned award nominations and even a gig hosting Saturday Night Live – but DeBose is remaining level-headed. ‘I firmly believe the fame thing isn’t “real”. It’s a by-product of the work being received well and, yes, I can tell I’m a bit more recognisable, but the folks that have stopped me have been so kind and respectful.’

However, there was one moment during filming West Side Story when DeBose let herself absorb the enormity of what they were making. ‘It was the middle of the day and I looked around and saw so many talented people all being able to be their own gorgeous-rainbow-Latino selves. And I thought, “This is good. This is special. I’m Afro-Latina, I’m queer, I’m a woman.” And I had this moment where I just looked around and thought, WE’RE AMERICA,’ she says with a laugh, throwing her hands in the air. ‘Look at how beautiful we are!’

