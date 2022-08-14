West Sacramento police arrest man in investigation into death at ‘transient camp’

The death of a woman whose body was found at what was described as a “transient camp” has led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of homicide, West Sacramento police announced this weekend.

Alfonso Rigoberto Ornelas, whose age and city of residence were not provided, is being held on a no-bail warrant at the Yolo County Jail.

Ornelas was arrested Saturday morning at his home, according to a news release posted by the West Sacramento Police Department on its Facebook page.

Police say the woman’s body was found at a camp south of Sacramento Avenue and north of the railroad tracks. There is no information on how the woman died. She was not identified in the release.

Officers initially responded about 10:55 a.m. Friday to the area of Sacramento Avenue and Reuter Drive regarding a “suspicious circumstance.”

“A female subject was discovered deceased,” the release stated.

Police credited “the community for information provided which assisted in identifying and locating Ornelas,” while also acknowledging the work of its Patrol, Investigations and Special Investigations units.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of the victim,” police said in the release.