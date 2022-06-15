West Sacramento police arrest driver after pursuit ensues following suspected sideshow

A man was arrested following a police pursuit from a sideshow in West Sacramento Tuesday evening.

A West Sacramento police officer patrolling the area of 3rd and F Street noticed smoke consistent with sideshow activity in a nearby parking lot, according to a news release posted by the West Sacramento Police Department to social media on Wednesday.

Around 11:30 p.m. the officer attempted an enforcement stop on a vehicle leaving the location and pursued the vehicle into Sacramento when the driver failed to stop, Officer Kenslee Viera, a spokesperson for the West Sacramento Police Department told the Bee.

The vehicle became disabled during the chase and the occupants surrendered to the police on North 3rd St and Bercut Dr. in Sacramento, according to Viera.

The driver was arrested for felony evading and felony driving into oncoming traffic while evading. The driver was booked at Yolo County Jail and the vehicle was impounded, per the release.

“Sideshows are extremely dangerous, to the public, participants, and our officers who respond,” the release read. “While we want to address each sideshow in our city, with any pursuit, we demand that our officers evaluate the risk to public safety against the want or need to get the driver into custody.”

Police have not released the age or identity of the driver.