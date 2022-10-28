West Northamptonshire: New nature reserve created for great crested newts

A "five-star" reserve for great crested newts has been created in a county under a scheme which addresses the impact of development on the species.

West Northamptonshire Council can assess planning applications on sites which could affect the species under The Great Crested Newt District Licensing Scheme.

Under the scheme, developers pay into a fund which is used to create habitats.

The new reserve is a "high-quality terrestrial habitat", the council said.

The great crested newt is found throughout Europe and is a protected species

District-level licensing schemes operate in certain parts of England to protect the European protected species and aim to increase the numbers of newts by providing new or better habitats in targeted areas.

Developers can apply to join the scheme if their plans are for sites which could affect the species as an alternative, quicker approach to mitigation licensing.

Planning applications under the scheme do not need to include surveys of great crested newts or plans to carry out mitigation work to move them to safety, which minimises cost and construction delays.

A spokeswoman for Conservative-led West Northamptonshire Council said: "Nature has to be respected and protected, but people also need homes and places to work."

Councillor Rebecca Breese, who is responsible for strategic planning, built environment and rural affairs, said: "This compensations site has been created by experts at the Newt Conservation Partnership, who create the very best habitat possible for great crested newts.

"The site has clean water ponds, and a high-quality terrestrial habitat packed with its own diversity - it's a five-star resort for newts.

"This is a win for the biodiversity of West Northamptonshire and a win for anyone wanting to invest in homes and jobs."

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk