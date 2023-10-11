West Nipissing sets meeting to hear about short term rentals

West Nipissing council and municipal staff are drafting a new by-law to govern short-term rentals. The law would cover all aspects of operating a short-term rental within the municipality, including licensing fees, how many rental days are allowed, as well as zoning regulations.

Staff have included a survey on the municipal website to gather feedback. You can share your thoughts online until the day of the meeting to deal with the issue. The 13-page draft by-law is also available on the website.

Specifically, the survey asks about licensing, and whether you agree a license should be required to operate a short-term rental. They also want your thoughts on the topic in general. How much for fees, how will these licenses be issued and renewed, and what other aspects pertaining to licenses should be considered?

The same goes for regulations regarding septic systems. Should the municipality require proof that the septic system is compliant with codes and able to handle additional use? Council wants to hear your ideas.

The draft is leaning towards two people per rented bedroom and a maximum of eight occupants during a rental. Thoughts? What about imposing a maximum of 28 consecutive days per rental? If that inspires you, let the municipality know.

There are many aspects of short-term rental operation laid out in the draft by-law, and the survey reflects that. However, one does not need to fill out all sections of the survey. The municipality would appreciate any feedback you have to offer, as it will help to shape the future of short-term rentals in the community.

A public meeting has been set for Thursday, October 19 in the council chambers at the Municipal Office at 225 Holditch Street, in Sturgeon Falls. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 7:30.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

