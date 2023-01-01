West Nipissing council seeks grant to grow community garden

Although most might have a mind of winter on these cold December days, West Nipissing council is looking ahead to blooming times, and plans are underway to create a new community garden next year. The plan depends on funding, and Hydro One is offering grants for the cause, so council has decided to apply.

Councillor Kaitlynn Nicol brought the plan to council at its last meeting, noting the grant is for $25,000, which would go a long way for a community garden. The money comes from Hydro One’s Energizing Life Community Fund, which funds projects “that focus on the physical, psychological and emotional safety of Ontarians,” Hydro One explained on its website.

“By supporting organizations who energize life for so many, we are able to build safer and more resilient communities,” Hydro One emphasized.

What better way to energize life than through a garden, Nicol thought. Such a site will engage residents, and create more “community opportunities,” which is something she heard a lot about during her campaign this past fall.

“Community gardens create an inclusive environment,” Nicol emphasized, and can help improve the overall health of those involved with a growing season. Accessibility would be a priority, including having raised garden beds to accommodate those unable to bend well.

“The common goal is sustainability,” Nicol said, “and having a positive impact on the biodiversity of our area.”

Nicol’s presentation also included some possible sites for the garden—somewhere close to Au Chateau she deemed ideal—but those fine details are all contingent on funding. The first order of business was to get council’s support to apply for the grant.

And the support was overwhelming. Councillor Jerome Courchesne mentioned there are some similar community gardens in Lavigne, which are going over very well, so seeing more around Sturgeon Falls would suit him fine. Those gardens were started around 2016, he said, one of which is dedicated to tomatoes, “which they give to the food bank” every year.

“I think this is a very positive initiative,” Mayor Kathleen Thorne-Rochon said, “and a positive thing to start our term off well.”

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca