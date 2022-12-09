West Nipissing council renews OPP contract

In June, 2019, the Municipality of West Nipissing switched its police service to the OPP, and now that three years have passed, it is time for a new contract, complete with a new billing model.

Up to now, the OPP has been charging the municipality using the Full Time Equivalent (FTE) model, meaning the bills were based on the number of sworn officers that made up the West Nipissing Police Services at the time of transition, in June of 2019. At that time, there were 22 officers.

In 2023, the billing model transitions to the calls for service billing model. There is a base rate determined by the number of properties within the Municipality, and on top of this base rate, the numbers of calls for services are added.

After three years serving the community, the OPP has compiled its calls for service, and the municipality has forecasted a 2023 policing cost of $3,338,539. Each year, the OPP provide the numbers for the base rate and calls for service rate which is used to determine annual billing.

To break it down, there are 8,003 households in West Nipissing, plus 346 commercial and industrial buildings, for a total property count of 8,349. Vacant land is not taken into the equation for calculating the base service rate.

The cost per property (for the base rate) is $165.66, which means the total base rate is $1,383,112. These numbers were provided by the OPP to West Nipissing council.

As for calls of service, the OPP put the figure of $214.20 per property. The OPP reaches this number by taking a percentage of the overall calls for service within the province. That percentage for West Nipissing is 1.0015 per cent of the total OPP calls in Ontario, which is 178,576,909.

So, in total, the calls for service rate for West Nipissing amounts to $1,788,375. Tack on close to $160,000 for overtime, and about $10,000 for prisoner transportation, and West Nipissing is looking at a monthly bill throughout 2023 of about $283,654.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca