West Nipissing announces committee chairs, deputy mayor

West Nipissing councillors have approved appointments for the deputy mayor position as well as the chairs of municipal committees. Jamie Restoule will serve as deputy mayor for this council term, an appointment that pleased Mayor Kathleen Thorne-Rochon.

“It is easy to see that, with his depth of experience, Jamie Restoule was the logical choice for this role,” Mayor Thorne-Rochon noted, “But for me it is more than just his experience.”

“Jamie possesses a quiet intelligence and calm and thoughtful demeanour that exemplifies the kind of council we should aspire to be. When Jamie speaks, it is because he has something to say. I know that Councillor Restoule will serve as a mentor to all of our members.”

“I appreciate your confidence in me around the table,” Restoule told councillors during their Tuesday meeting.

As for committees, there are a few, and here is who will be chairing each:

General Government Committee Chair: Mayor Thorne-Rochon

Public Works Committee Chair: Daniel Gagne

Community Services Committee Chair: Kris Rivard

Emergency Measures & Public Safety Committee Chair: Roch St-Louis

Water & Sewer Committee Chair: Fernand Pellerin

Social Services and Health Committee Chair: Jamie Restoule

Economic Development Committee Chair: Jerome Courchesne

Planning Committee Chair: Anne Tessier

Environmental Services Committee Chair: Kaitlynn Nicol

And so it shall be until 2026, barring any unforeseen incidents. But who’s going to sit on the Cemetery Board? Councillors Jerome Courchesne and Kris Rivard are on the case. There are more, and these are the boards West Nipissing councillors will serve.

Au Chateau Board of Management: Mayor Thorne-Rochon, Fernand Pellerin, Jamie Restoule and Anne Tessier

West Nipissing Non-Profit Housing Board: Mayor Thorne-Rochon, Fernand Pellerin, Jamie Restoule and Anne Tessier

District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board (DNSSAB): Jamie Restoule

North Bay-Parry Sound District Health Unit (NBPSDHU): Jamie Restoule

Police Services Board: Roch St-Louis and Daniel Gagne

Environmental Services Board: Kaitlynn Nicol and Kris Rivard

Public Library Board: Kaitlynn Nicol

It’s not over yet, as the astute municipal observer will wonder who has been appointed to the committees? We have the chairs, now here are the committee members:

Doctor Recruitment Committee: Daniel Gagne and Kaitlynn Nicol

Planning Advisory Committee: Mayor Thorne-Rochon, Roch St-Louis, Daniel Gagne and Anne Tessier

Committee of Adjustment: Mayor Thorne-Rochon and Roch St-Louis

Accessibility Advisory Committee: Fernand Pellerin

Agriculture Advisory Committee: Jerome Courchesne

Economic Development Committee: Mayor Thorne-Rochon and Jerome Courchesne

And so concludes West Nipissing’s appointments to chair positions, boards and committees.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca