West Nile virus found in bird. Lexington health department to spray for mosquitoes

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department will spray for mosquitoes early next week after a bird in the area tested positive for the West Nile virus, health department officials said.

The health department will spray on Tuesday between 3 and 6 a.m. in the 40505 and 40511 area codes.

“For spraying to occur, the wind speed must be less than 10 mph, the temperature must be greater than 55 degrees F and there can be no rain or dense fog,” health department spokesman Kevin Hall said in a news release.”The mosquito spray used by the health department only affects adult mosquitoes that are in the air at the time of spraying.”

The West Nile virus gets transmitted between birds and mosquitoes but humans, horses and other mammals can be infected, according to the World Health Organization. While the virus can cause a fatal neurological disease in humans, 80 percent of those infected never show any symptoms. Severe infections in humans can require a lot of care.

“Treatment is supportive for patients with neuro-invasive West Nile virus, often involving hospitalization, intravenous fluids, respiratory support, and prevention of secondary infections,” the World Health Organization says on its website.

The virus can cause disease and death in horses, too, but horses are also unlikely to have severe symptoms if they get infected. Both humans and horses are “dead-end” hosts, according to the World Health Organization, meaning they don’t transmit the virus if they contract it.