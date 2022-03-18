West Niagara Secondary fundraiser event gets new date

It’s almost showtime for West Niagara Secondary School.

On Saturday, March 26, Grimsby’s Woolverton Hall will play host to Please Take Your Seat, a fundraiser for the incoming secondary school’s community theatre.

To help raise funds for the theatre, Spencer Mackenzie, a Niagara-based blues artist, will headline the stage at the Woolverton. Opening acts for the night will include James DeGreer and Miles Evan Branagh, also musicians from the area.

The event will serve not only as live entertainment, but also offer attendees an opportunity to sponsor seats in the school’s theatre, once completed.

Tickets to the show are $75.

For sponsored seats, prices will vary depending on where the seat is in the school’s venue, which according to the school’s website will seat over 750 people once ready. All ticket proceeds will go directly to the public campaign.

To purchase tickets to the show, visit westniagara.dsbn.org and follow the link under the Please Take Your Seat Fundraiser section.

To donate or for more information on sponsoring a seat, visit westniagara.dsbn.org and follow the Please Take Your Seat donation link.

Inquiries can be directed to future school principal Matt Miller at mat.miller@dsbn.org.

Moosa Imran, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News