The West neglects the Middle East at its peril

Flames rise from the area after Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on the central part of the Gaza Strip

The coincidence that the holiest days of the three Abrahamic religions should all fall at the same time has stoked tensions in the area from which they all sprang. This event typically happens about three times a century and is, in some countries, an opportunity for inter-faith dialogue. But in the Middle East, it is more likely to stir passions and arouse sectarian animosity.

This holy season has seen the shooting of two British-Israeli sisters on the West Bank and clashes in Jerusalem where Jews and Muslims have their most sacred sites. Israeli police have been condemned for raiding the al-Aqsa mosque last week to enforce a ban at the end of Ramadan that Palestinians refuse to acknowledge. The arguments behind this are complex and the sovereignty over Jerusalem long disputed. But a police action, however heavy-handed, hardly justifies firing missiles into Israel from Gaza, Lebanon and now Syria, as has happened over the past two days. On Temple Mount yesterday, Jews arrived for Passover prayers as Israeli jets struck military targets in Syria in retaliation for missile attacks on the Golan Heights.

This region has always been a tinderbox but the recent Chinese-brokered rapprochement of Iran and Saudi Arabia is changing the dynamic once more. The travails of the Israeli government, a coalition of mainstream and ultra-nationalist parties, and protests against Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reforms, are complicating matters further.

Israel fears Iran is close to fulfilling its nuclear weapons programme and is unlikely to let them do so. After the recent volatility of oil and gas prices the last thing the world needs is a war in the Gulf. The world’s leaders have their eyes trained mainly on Ukraine and, to some extent, Taiwan. But the Middle East is ignored at our peril.