West Moberly First Nations celebrates West Mo Days

West Mo Days took place this weekend to allow Peace region residents to understand the history and experiences of the Dane-zaa and Cree people.

According to Chief Roland Willson of West Moberly First Nations, West Mo Days is a family event celebrating the vibrance and engagement of First Nations with other communities, making them learn from each other.

The three-day event took place from July 28th to July 30th on West Moberly’s exhibition grounds.

The event was open to all the residents of the Peace region to allow them to explore the First Nations culture and Indigenous traditions.

“The event allows us to show our neighbours and other communities who we are as an Indigenous people,” said Willson.

The event had various activities for participants, including ace throwing, meat cutting, and hand games.

Willson believes that showcasing Indigenous traditional games and hunting skills creates a sense of collective identity and motivates youth to keep the historical traditions alive for future generations.

“The thirty-seven years old event is significant and essential for our community as we celebrate our rituals and share our traditions with different cultures, thereby respecting other cultures to create a sense of community building."

Willson hopes the annual event will continue the legacy of First Nations Elders and connect Indigenous communities to their roots and culture.

Manavpreet Singh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca