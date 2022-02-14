WEST MINING ENGAGES CONTRACTORS FOR 2022 DRILL PROGRAM AND GEOPHYSICAL SURVEY ON THE KENA GOLD-COPPER PROJECT, BC

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 14, 2022– West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce it has now lined up diamond drilling and geophysical contractors for the 2022 exploration program on its 100% owned Kena Gold-Copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The over 9,000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt.

The Company has contracted Wade Critchlow Enterprises Ltd. (“Critchlow”) of Salmo, BC, for the 2022 diamond dilling program. Critchlow has many years experience drilling on the Kena Project, including completion of West’s 2021 diamond drilling programs. The fully funded 2022 program proposes 5000 metres of diamond drilling to commence in early summer.

Prior to diamond drilling, additional geophysical surveys including magnetotellurics (MT) and detailed ground magnetics, will be completed to assist with final target definition. Peter E. Walcott and Associates Ltd. of Coquitlam, BC will conduct the ground geophysical surveys.

“It’s exciting to see the 2022 field season taking shape. Having secured these two Companies, we are now eager to get on the ground,” noted President and CEO Nicholas Houghton. “The MT survey will be a huge assist for the our Geological team and the drill company in enabling West to have an accurate and targeted program.”

Currently detailed 3D computer imagery, primarily within the Kena Project Gold Resource blocks’ high grade corridor is ongoing. This modelling, along with the early season geophysical surveys, is integral to producing accurate diamond drill targeting for resource upgrade and expansion. The Kena Project’s current resource estimate is 2.77 million ounces of gold inferred and 0.56 million ounces of gold indicated at 0.25 g/t Au cutoff (see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is currently focused on its 100% owned, 9,000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

