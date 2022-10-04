West Mining Completes Preliminary Metallurgical Tests With Gold Recoveries Ranging From 85.5 to 93.9% at Kena Gold Project, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce it has now received final reports for initial metallurgical and mineralogical test work completed on the Gold Mountain and Kena Gold Zones of its 100% owned Kena Gold-Copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The Kena Property hosts several large gold and copper zones. The Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones contain the recent gold resource estimate shells, hosting 2.77 million ounces of gold inferred and 0.56 million ounces of gold indicated at 0.25 g/t cut-off (Bird, 2021; see News Release dated May 11, 2021).

Bureau Veritas Minerals Metallurgical Division conducted a preliminary metallurgical testing program on two composite drill core samples – Composite 1 from the Kena Gold Zone and Composite 2 from the Gold Mountain Zone. The goal of this test work is to evaluate the amenability of these samples to conventional mineral processing procedures.

Composite 1 and Composite 2 assayed 1.0 g/mt Au and 0.906 g/mt Au, respectively, by averaging standard fire assay and metallic assay results.

QEMSCAN Bulk Mineral Analysis (BMA) showed these the two test composites contained 3.7-4.1% sulphide minerals, mainly as pyrite. Silicates were the dominantly gangue minerals.

Gold deportment study by Trace Mineral Search (TMS) showed that more than 99% of the gold in these two composites occurred as very fine-grained native gold and electrum. About 24% of the gold in Composite 1 were found in gold-tellurium bearing minerals. The average gold grain sizes of these two composite samples ranged from 1.6 to 2.3 μm.

Bond ball mill work index testing showed a BWi of 11.0 kWh/tonne for Composite 1 and 16.0 kWh/tonne for Composite 2 at a closing screen of 150 mesh, indicating that the mineralization is moderate-hard to ball mill grinding.

Three process options including sulphide flotation, bottle roll cyanidation and gravity concentration were evaluated in this test program. The responses of the test samples to three process routes at grind sizes varied from 75 μm to 150 μm are summarized below.

  • Sulphide flotation was able to recover up to 88.7% gold from Composite 1 and 90.5% gold from Composite 2 respectively, at 13.1% to 15.2% mass pulls.

  • Bottle roll cyanidation of ground whole-ore yielded encouraging gold recoveries of 80.0-85.5% from Composite 1 and 92.8-94% from Composite 2 by leaching at 40% solids for 72 hours using 1.0 g/L sodium cyanide.

  • Results showed that in direct cyanidation, Composite 2 was not grind sensitive in the size range of 75 μm and 150 μm. In flotation tests, Composite 1 was not grind sensitive in the tested size range.

  • Gravity concentration alone was ineffective to recover gold from these samples. Single pass gravity concentration with cleaning yielded no more than 11.6% gold recoveries for both samples.

  • A combination of gravity pre-concentration followed by cyanidation of gravity scalped tailing at 75 μm grind resulted in gold recoveries of 81.4% and 95.6% for Composite 1 and Composite 2, respectively.

  • A combination of gravity pre-concentration at 75 μm followed by flotation of gravity tailings and then cyanidation of flotation concentrates yielded gold recoveries of 71.6% and 87.6% for Composite 1 and Composite 2, respectively.

A comparison among test results from flotation and whole-ore cyanidation at 75 μm is presented in the following table.

Process Options

Gold Recovery, %

Composite 1

Composite 2

Whole-ore Cyanidation

85.5

93.9

Flotation

88.7

90.5

 

 

 

This preliminary testing program showed that the two composite samples from the Kena Project are amenable to whole-ore cyanidation and sulphide flotation processes.

“This recent metallurgical test work speaks volumes for the project and is a major step in our advancement of Kena as a whole. Combined with the earlier resource estimate, the non-refractory nature of the mineralization and the high gold recoveries are extremely positive parameters that allow the Company to continue its successful path moving the project forward,” states Nicholas Houghton, CEO of West Mining Corporation.

The initial phase of the 2022 diamond drilling program on the Gold Mountain Zone, now completed, consisted of 2400 metres in 9 diamond drill holes. Pending assay results will be released upon receipt.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure records available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

West Mining Corp.
Nicholas Houghton
President & CEO
nick@westminingcorp.com


The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.


