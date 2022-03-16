WEST MINING ANNOUNCES FIRST PHASE OF 2022 EXPLORATION PROGRAM FOR THE KENA GOLD-COPPER PROJECT, BC

West Mining Corp.
·9 min read
West Mining Corp.
West Mining Corp.

Vancouver, BC, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) is pleased to announce initial drill targets for the 2022 exploration program on its 100% owned Kena Gold-Copper project in southeastern British Columbia. The over 9,000 hectare Kena Project, consists of the Kena, Daylight and Athabasca Properties which trend along a 20 kilometre long favourable mineralized belt.

The 2022 exploration program will focus on various drill targets of which the first phase objective is the expansion of the gold resource, concentrating on high grade structures.

The large Kena Property hosts several gold mineralized zones, most notably the Kena Gold and Gold Mountain, both included in the recent resource estimate hosting 2.77 million ounces of gold inferred and 0.56 million ounces of gold indicated at 0.25 g/t Au cutoff (see News Release dated May 11, 2021). 3D modelling and imagery is currently being utilized to identify precise drill targets for expansion of the open ended gold resource on the Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones. The South Gold Zone, located 2 kilometres south along the same structure hosting the Kena Gold and Gold Mountain Zones, is likely a continuation of those mineralized zones. Prior drilling from 2002 at the South Gold Zone returned 0.9 g/t gold over 90 metres core length (true width unknown) (BC ARIS Report #27240).

The Gold mineralization in the resource area consists of high grade shoots surrounded by broad silicified alteration envelopes with disseminated gold mineralization. The resource estimation was calculated from drilling programs completed predominantly between 2001 and 2017.

West’s new and ongoing 3D imagery, conducted by Peter E. Walcott and Associates Ltd., combines drilling results with geochemistry and 3D geophysical models (magnetics and induced polarization). This 3D modelling has recently identified a structural trend with a coincident geological contact and strong magnetic susceptibility gradient, along which many of the highest grade gold drill intercepts in the Gold Mountain Zone are located. The low magnetic feature, caused by magnetite destruction, is part of the alteration signature which introduced gold into this zone.

“Assessing the data that West Mining Corporation has in its possession from many previous work seasons, has given the Company new insight on historic results. Using a far more modern approach to delineation, a High Grade Gold structure was identified which is open at length and depth and represents an excellent target to expand upon the current gold resource with a targeted drill program,” states Nicholas Houghton, CEO of West Mining Corporation.

The target magnetic gradient, coincidental with elevated resistivity readings trends for 400 metres to the north of the main cluster of historic high grade drill intercepts. A priority for the 2022 diamond drilling program is to test the continuity of the gold mineralization along this trend in the Gold Mountain Zone, with a goal to expand and upgrade the current gold resource estimate.

Initial drilling, completed in 2001-2002, on the Gold Mountain Zone by previous owner Apex Resources Inc. (formerly Sultan Minerals Inc.), was concentrated largely in this newly remodelled area. Post-2002 drilling consisted predominantly of step out holes throughout the property’s large gold geochemical anomalies, and continued to intercept significant gold values. However, the most prominent cluster of high grade gold intervals is located in the central Gold Mountain Zone, as tablulated below. The high grade Gold Mountain drill intervals exhibit surrounding gold envelopes, previously described as “bulk tonnage” gold intersections. The following tables show the historic drill intercepts that are targets for along strike testing during the 2022 drilling program. The plan map and section view of the Gold Mountain resource area displays drill holes largely completed in 2001 and 2002.

CENTRAL GOLD MOUNTAIN ZONE
HISTORIC HIGH GRADE GOLD INTERSECTIONS*
(*Previously Reported - SEDAR: Apex Resources Inc., Technical Report on the Kena Property, Dandy, 2002)

HOLE #

FROM (m)

TO (m)

WIDTH (m)

GOLD (g/t)

01GM-01

20.00

22.00

2.00

8.13

Including

54.00

56.00

2.00

12.92

And

48.77

50.00

1.23

240.07

And

74.00

76.00

2.00

29.84

01GM-04

84.00

86.00

2.00

16.34

01GM-05

136.00

138.00

2.00

12.07

01GM-06

130.00

132.00

2.00

18.86

01GM-08

50.00

52.00

2.00

13.82

And

204.00

206.00

2.00

172.10

01GM-09

242.00

244.00

2.00

10.74

01GM-11

171.51

172.15

0.64

10.92

01GM-20

64.00

66.00

2.00

15.56

01GM-28

48.00

51.35

3.35

18.87

And

115.00

117.00

2.00

16.53

02GM-30

20.00

22.00

2.00

8.21

And

52.00

54.00

2.00

9.48

02GM-33

9.00

10.00

1.00

8.70

And

10.00

11.00

1.00

14.02

And

11.00

12.00

1.00

22.06

And

12.00

13.00

1.00

33.87

And

62.00

64.00

2.00

10.28

02GM-35

117.00

119.00

2.00

15.03

GOLD MOUNTAIN ZONE
HISTORIC BULK TONNAGE GOLD INTERSECTIONS*
(*Previously Reported - SEDAR: Apex Resources Inc., Technical Report on the Kena Property, Dandy, 2002)

HOLE #

FROM (m)

TO (m)

WIDTH (m)

GOLD (g/t)

01GM-01

14.00

114.00

100.00

1.21

01GM-02

2.65

109.00

106.35

1.08

01GM-03

8.00

124.05

116.05

1.87 (cut*)

Including

26.00

82.00

56.00

3.30 (cut*)

01GM-04

28.00

138.00

110.00

1.05

01GM-05

14.00

144.00

130.00

1.14

01GM-06

98.00

132.00

34.00

1.16

01GM-07

42.00

64.00

22.00

1.04

01GM-08

6.71

214.27

207.56

0.92 (cut*)

Including

50.00

210.00

160.00

1.15 (cut*)

Including

164.00

210.00

46.00

2.58 (cut*)

01GM-09

216.00

258.00

42.00

1.26

01GM-10

111.00

136.00

25.00

1.01

01GM-11

58.00

76.00

18.00

1.20

And

192.00

216.00

24.00

1.03

01GM-18

18.00

36.00

18.00

1.21

01GM-20

42.00

68.00

26.00

1.68

01GM-23

13.00

65.00

52.00

1.01

01GM-24

14.00

63.59

49.59

0.85

Including

14.00

42.00

28.00

1.04

And

54.00

63.59

9.59

1.17

01GM-26

3.96

64.00

60.04

1.06

And

90.00

146.00

56.00

1.05

01GM-28

3.05

160.00

156.95

1.02

02GM-30

20.00

126.00

106.00

1.01

02GM-33

6.10

101.50

95.40

1.52

02GM-34

128.00

188.00

60.00

1.00

02GM-35

117.00

157.00

40.00

1.02

02GM-36

163.00

196.00

33.00

1.00

02GM-37

26.00

157.00

131.00

0.99

02GM-38

67.00

86.00

19.00

1.08

And

100.00

122.00

22.00

1.00

02GM-39

8.00

133.00

125.00

1.28

02GM-40

1.83

92.00

90.17

1.63

R02GM-03

12.20

80.78

74.68

1.22

*Assay results of greater than 34.29 g/t gold (or 1 oz/T gold) have been cut to 34.29 g/t gold.

Key step outs of drill fences will target gaps and open ended trends in the host structure for the higher grade gold mineralization. The nature of the presumed gold model insinuates that by following the high grade mineralization, the lower grade envelopes will also be intercepted.

The above figure highlights the area of the current gold resource estimate with the 2022 high grade target outlined at the north end. The two figures below are close-up views of the central Gold Mountain Zone area showing the resource shell, and newly modelled magnetic vector inversion trend containing the majority of the historic higher grade gold drill intercepts.

PLAN VIEW

X - SECTION

The Company has contracted Wade Critchlow Enterprises Ltd. (“Critchlow”) of Salmo, BC, for the 2022 diamond drilling program. Critchlow has many years experience drilling on the Kena Project, including completion of West’s 2021 diamond drilling programs.

The 2022 exploration program is fully funded and permitted. Work is anticipated to commence in late spring.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and prospective early-stage exploration projects. It is fully focused on its 100% owned, 9000 hectare Kena Project located in southeastern British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Kena Property also hosts the large Kena Copper Zone, along with with the historic Euphrates and Gold Cup gold-silver mines. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The historic mines and known mineralized zones on these three properties are structurally controlled along a 20 kilometre strike as identified by strong geophysical signatures.

For additional information, please refer to the Company’s public disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of West Mining Corp.

Nicholas Houghton

President & CEO

nick@westminingcorp.com

###
The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the potential of the Company’s mineral properties; the estimation of capital requirements; the estimation of operating costs; the timing and amount of future business expenditures; and the availability of necessary financing. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; and exploration or operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward- looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.