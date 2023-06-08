West Midlands MPs urge rethink on cuts to BBC local radio

BBC journalists are on a 48-hour strike over cuts to local radio

MPs said they were "dismayed" by cuts to BBC local radio as they urged director general Tim Davie to rethink the controversial plans.

A letter signed by 13 cross-party MPs in the West Midlands said the service was the "jewel in the crown" of the broadcaster and vital in mitigating isolation among listeners.

They were "deeply concerned" there had been no public consultation.

Local radio, TV and online staff are on the second day of a 48-hour strike.

The dispute centres on the BBC's plans for its 39 local radio stations to share more programmes.

Some concessions were made in talks brokered by the conciliation service Acas but they did not go far enough, according to the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).

In the West Midlands, the changes would see programming on BBC Radio WM shared with CWR from 14:00 BST and then shared output among all Midlands stations in the evenings. More shared shows would take place at weekends.

The MPs said the move was a "serious blow" to local democracy.

'Lifeline for news'

"We believe that BBC local radio provides a valuable public service of information and companionship in communities, often for people who are not well served by other broadcasters. 5.4 million people tune in to local radio every week," the letter said.

"BBC local radio is a lifeline for news and education, mitigating against rural isolation and supporting rural people's mental health, a great incubator for new talent and one of the crown jewels of our public sector broadcaster.

"This is licence fee money, something that just about every household has a stake in, yet no research has been presented about the possible effects of these changes."

NUJ rep Liz Gameson said the letter showed "huge support" for striking workers.

The changes will affected all the BBC's radio stations in the West Midlands:

During the strike, Midlands Today has been off-air due to the majority of journalists and production staff taking part in the industrial action.

The MPs that signed the letter are: Preet Kaur Gill (Birmingham Edgbaston), Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington Spa), Liam Byrne (Birmingham Hodge Hill), Gary Sambrook (Birmingham Northfield), Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham Perry Barr), Colleen Fletcher (Coventry North East), Valerie Vaz (Walsall South); Shabana Mahmood (Birmingham Ladywood), Paulette Hamilton (Birmingham Erdington) Jess Phillips (Birmingham Yardley), Steve McCabe (Birmingham Selly Oak), Tahir Ali (Birmingham Hall Green) and Zarah Sultana (Coventry South).

BBC West Midlands has asked the BBC Press Office for a comment.

