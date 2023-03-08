West Midlands communities celebrate Holi festival of colours

Holi celebrations are a chance to have fun with friends

People are gathering to celebrate the vibrant Hindu festival of Holi.

Revellers in Oldbury, West Midlands, marked it by throwing coloured powder and dancing to the beat of a traditional Indian drum.

The festival ushers in the start of spring, symbolising new beginnings and good overcoming evil.

Sunday's event, in the grounds of Bacaba Indian Restaurant, showcased the culture of Himalayan state Uttarakhand, organisers said.

The Hindu festival is celebrated by millions of people across the world

Dhanpal Singh Negi, president of Walsall charity UK Dev Bhoomi, added the goal was to connect families, preserving their heritage and traditions.

Children enjoyed food, music and bouncy castles at the ticketed event

The celebration connected youngsters with their heritage, said organiser Dhanpal Singh Negi (right), with fellow charity president Dhirander Singh

The two-day Holi festival, preceded by the ritualistic burning of legendary demon Holika, is believed to cleanse people of their sins and is a time to forgive past wrongs.

Vishnu Parmar kept people dancing to the beat of the dhol, a traditional Indian drum

The Oldbury event, at which more than 130 people gathered on Sunday, was a chance to come together in a "spirit of unity and love", said participant Ranjana Joshi.

Rama Bisht said she could "let her inner child out" at Holi, and always looked forward to celebrating it with the Garhwali community.

Generations came together to embrace the spirit of Holi in Oldbury

The charity organisers said the event, which was open to everyone, had unified the community.

"As the celebrations come to an end, I feel a sense of happiness and contentment, grateful for this wonderful day and the memories we have created," Mr Singh Negi said.

Yogesh Kesav gathered with friends and family who daubed pink, blue and green powders on their faces and clothes

