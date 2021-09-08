A West Miami-Dade woman told cops a neighbor broke down her door and shot her husband

A beef between neighbors in Westchester escalated into a late-night shooting in Wednesday’s first hour, Miami-Dade police said.

The man shot was taken by his wife to an area hospital, then airlifted to another hospital in stable condition, police said. Meanwhile, officers getting to the scene in the 8200 block of Southwest 25th Street around 12:39 a.m. found a damaged door.

Later, police say, the man’s wife told them “an ongoing neighbor dispute led to the neighbor breaking the door to the home, entering and shooting the victim.”

The alleged gunman has been taken into custody as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

A Miami-Dade County worker admits attempting a $160,000 COVID-19 relief scam