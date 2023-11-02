The West may be too weak for the fight against Hamas

Joe Biden meets Benjamin Netanyahu

Waging war against a fanatical Islamist death cult like Hamas presents a significant military challenge, as the recent campaigns mounted by Western forces to defeat al-Qaeda and Islamic State have amply demonstrated.

While it is a cardinal rule of military operations conducted by the West that civilian casualties must be avoided at all costs, Islamist terrorists have no interest in observing such strictures, readily exhorting brain-washed recruits to act as suicide bombers and employing defenceless civilians as human shields to achieve their evil objectives. In their twisted ideology, death is to be embraced in the quest for martyrdom, while the humanitarian instincts preferred by Western democracies abhor unnecessary killing.

Defeating a foe such as Hamas, therefore, will require determination, sacrifice and the resolve to stay the course, no matter how insurmountable the challenge of inflicting a devastating blow against Islamist terror groups might appear.

Destroying Osama bin Laden’s global terrorist network took more than a decade, while it was a good three years before the US-led coalition succeeded in wiping out the self-styled caliphate established in the Syrian city of Raqqa by Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Similarly, given the time and resources that Hamas has invested in building its metro terrorist complex beneath Gaza’s residential neighbourhoods, the Israelis face a daunting task.

The reluctance of the Israel Defence Force (IDF) to launch a massive ground invasion of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, involving all its forces, is perfectly understandable given that Hamas – together with its Iranian paymasters – will have anticipated Israel’s response to the terrorist group’s massacres on October 7 by setting deadly traps.

To limit unnecessary casualties – on both sides – the IDF has instead opted to adopt a more measured approach, gradually degrading Hamas’s terrorist infrastructure, thereby diminishing the threat to Israel’s security.

Story continues

But there is another reason why, as with the military campaigns against al-Qaeda and IS, the Israeli government’s stated objective of wiping Hamas “off the face of the earth” is going to require skill, patience and time. Israeli officials have suggested that they will not be satisfied with merely vanquishing Hamas.

For, as Gilad Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, made clear in a recent interview, Israel also fully intends to confront Iran and the complex network of Islamist militias it supports throughout the Middle East, once its work with Hamas is done.

“The Ayatollah regime is the head of the octopus and Hamas is only one of its tentacles. Once we’re finished with this war, we will address this global threat that Iran poses.”

The only real obstacle Israel faces in defeating Hamas, as well as other terrorist groups, such as the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon that threaten its existence, is the growing squeamishness among Western leaders about Israel’s right to defend itself after suffering the worst terrorist attack in its history.

Rather than giving the Israelis the unequivocal backing they deserve after the horrors they faced at the hands of Hamas terrorists, a growing number of Western politicians, especially those on the Left, are getting cold feet, and are instead calling on Israel to implement a ceasefire to avoid further humanitarian suffering.

Setting aside the fact that it was Hamas, not Israel, that caused the Gaza crisis in the first place, the very notion of calling on Israel to observe a ceasefire so soon after it has suffered such devastating losses is not only hypocritical, but morally bankrupt.

I don’t remember demands being made for the US and its allies, including Britain, to agree to a ceasefire when coalition forces were bombing Osama bin Laden’s Tora Bora hideout in eastern Afghanistan or IS’s caliphate in Raqqa, even though both those operations inevitably incurred civilian casualties.

Yet, just because it is Israeli cities and towns, and not Western capitals, that find themselves under attack by Islamist terrorists, a different set of rules seem to apply – where the emphasis is on ending hostilities at the earliest opportunity, rather than helping Israel to achieve victory against its bitter foe.

This attitude also reveals a fundamental misconception about the scale of the threat Islamist terror groups such as Hamas pose. It is not just the sight of pro-Palestinian demonstrators taking to the streets of the UK and calling for a new intifada, or uprising, against our Western liberal values that should cause us concern. As Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, informed the US Senate earlier this week, Hamas poses the greatest terror threat the West has faced since the emergence of IS in 2014.

If this is the case, then the campaign to defeat Hamas is as much the responsibility of the West as it is that of Israel, and victory will only be achieved through military might, and not self-indulgent agonising over ceasefires.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.