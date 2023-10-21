West Lincoln plans for Wellandport Community Park enhancement

Changes are coming to a community park in West Lincoln.

At the committee meetings on Oct. 16, staff presented council with two concept designs for a new Wellandport Community Park.

The first of the two designs has an ecological focus, aimed at upland and riparian restoration.

The second one has a recreational focus, and is meant to draw visitors to the park.

The final concept design incorporated elements of both, with a heavier focus on recreation.

Staff recommended council approve the design, and introduce the project into the 10-year capital budget forecast. Council approved the plan unanimously.

According to the report, the project started in 2021 when Ward 2 Coun. Shelley Bradaric asked staff if the Wellandport Community Centre Park could be improved.

After consultation with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, a collaboration was born that will see other park lands and the shoreline in the township enhanced.

Mike DiPaola, the townships director of public works and recreation, said it’s important to select a design now, so when funding options become available, through grants and other avenues, they have a shovel ready project to apply with.

“It’s always very important to have a shovel ready project to anticipate some funding programs that come out, because a lot of times when a funding program comes out, you’re behind the eight ball and you have so much work to do to try to meet their deadlines,” he said.

As they move into the detailed design phase of the project, Di Paola said they will be reaching out to the public through the townships website and through mail-outs for input.

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News